Oakdale, MN

winonapost.com

Miller throws first pitch at Twins game

Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota

'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
WELCH, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
rejournals.com

CBRE closes 27,748-square-foot office lease in downtown Minneapolis

CBRE has arranged a 27,748-square-foot office lease within Deluxe Plaza at 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Workbox, a specialized flexible office operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth-stage companies, has signed a lease. The CBRE team of Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Mark McCary represented Deluxe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN

The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
MAPLE GROVE, MN

