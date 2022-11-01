Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
krwc1360.com
Wright County Football Section Semi Final Scores for Saturday, October 29th
#1 Milaca 36, #4 Annandale 34, Nick Walter threw four TD passes for the Cards, but Annandale came up just short as a two point conversion pass in overtime fell incomplete giving Milaca the victory, and knocking out the defending section champs. It was another great year for Annandale in...
winonapost.com
Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
Photos: Lakeville North dominates first and third sets, defeats Lakeville South
Lakeville North (26-4) defeated Lakeville South (22-8) 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18 in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinal Tuesday night at Lakeville North High School. Here are our photos from the game.
Hockey player seeks communicable disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center. Courtesy of City of Elk River. An 18-year-old junior hockey player went to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases after a fellow player reportedly spat blood on his face during a game-time fight last month, according to the Elk River Police Department.
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota
'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
EP’s other Graffiti Bridge
The Graffiti Bridge made famous by rock legend Prince is long gone. But another graffiti bridge still stands in the same suburban community.
Holiday Theater Shows in the Twin Cities, 2022
From the classics to Bing Crosby, Minnesota is set for holiday performances The post Holiday Theater Shows in the Twin Cities, 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
rejournals.com
CBRE closes 27,748-square-foot office lease in downtown Minneapolis
CBRE has arranged a 27,748-square-foot office lease within Deluxe Plaza at 801 Marquette in downtown Minneapolis. Workbox, a specialized flexible office operator dedicated to providing solutions and resources to early and growth-stage companies, has signed a lease. The CBRE team of Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Mark McCary represented Deluxe...
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN
The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a business in Maple Grove Monday evening.Few details were immediately available, but the city's fire chief Tim Bush says that the fire is on the 7400 block of Kilmer Lane North. A printing press inside the business has apparently caught fire, producing what crews are calling an "excessive amount" of smoke.The sprinklers are working in the building, which is helping to keep the fire under control. The third alarm was issued, in part, to ensure sufficient staffing due to the ventilation issues from the smoke.Firefighters are still working to get the building ventilated enough that they can turn off the sprinklers and extinguish the fire completely.No apparent cause was immediately released, nor were there any reports of injuries at this point.
