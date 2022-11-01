Read full article on original website
Clark County to Benefit From Expansion of Rural Partners Network
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, announced the expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 17 communities in four more states and Puerto Rico. RPN is an all-of-government program that partners with rural people to access resources and funding to...
Study Reveals Numerous Benefits of Wisconsin Shifting to Clean Energy
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Wisconsin could save lives and realize billions of dollars in economic growth and avoided health care costs as part of a shift to a clean energy economy over the next three decades, according to a new study. Even so, the shift from fossil fuels...
AbbyBank Foundation Donates to Clark County HCE
The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce the donation of $500 to Clark County Association for Home and Community Education for books for Pre-K and Kindergarten classrooms in Clark County. The AbbyBank Foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of Abby Bank, which has contributed over...
Wisconsin's Continuing Housing Shortage
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Registered nurse and Oshkosh native Mackenzie Summerville and her fiance spent more than a year looking for their first home. In August, the couple finally had an accepted offer, after placing nine offers, many of which were above asking price, on different homes. They moved into their new home in Weyauwega, about a 35-minute commute from her job, last month.
Governor Evers Announces Recipients of Well Replacement and Abandonment
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, announced the first grant awards for the new program announced by Gov. Evers in August to provide financial assistance to well owners to support the replacement, reconstruction, treatment, or abandonment of contaminated private wells. The governor and DNR announced...
Wisconsin's Enhance Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives Funds
-The Enhanced Prescription Drug Monitoring Program through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services recently earned a $1.4 million grant from the Federal Bureau of Justice Assistance. In the past 3 years, the program has been awarded competitive grants of more than $5 million from the Bureau of Justice...
Black River Falls Residents Working on Creating All-Inclusive Park
Residents of the Black River Falls area are working on updating the Lunda Park in Black River Falls. They hope to create an all inclusive park for people with all abilities. I spoke with Nicole Thompson, co-chair of the committee behind the park project, and she discussed how the project came to be, features of the park, fundraising opportunities, and more.
Want to Live Off the Grid? Wisconsin is a Good Choice
Ever want to get away from it all? Live off the land, drink rainwater, and read by candlelight?. Some states are better for a life among the trees. To help you find your own remote slice of heaven, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best States to Live Off the Grid. They compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. They also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals.
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for September
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Wisconsin was $7.12 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 17-cents above the August price and $1.30 more than September 2021. Soybeans were $1.60 lower...
Augusta School District Receiving Funds to Purchase Electric Buses
The Augusta School District has been selected as one of only 19 Wisconsin schools to be awarded federal grant money to purchase three new electric buses and charging stations. Augusta will receive $1.18 million to cover this purchase through the Clean School Bus Program, which aims to replace diesel engine school buses with zero or low-emission models.
Legal Battles Over Ballots in Wisconsin Continue
(AP) A Wisconsin appeals court and a circuit judge this week shot down attempts backed by liberals seeking orders that local election clerks must accept absentee ballots that contain partial addresses of witnesses. The rulings come within days of Tuesday's election and as more than 503,000 absentee ballots have already...
ReadyWisconsin Reminds People to Perform Safety Check on Daylight Savings Time
As daylight saving time ends this weekend and the clocks turn back, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to use that extra hour to conduct safety checks around their home. Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. “The time change is an excellent opportunity to make sure your emergency kits are stocked up and ready for the winter months ahead,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms are two of the most critical early warning systems in your home. Now is a great time to make sure they are working properly.”
Vehicle-Deer Collisions in Wisconsin are Peaking Now
(Bob Hague, WRN) Drivers be aware: we’re in the peak period for collisions with deer. Deer are on the move as the fall mating season nears its peak. And DNR Deer Program Director Jeff Pritzl says motorists shouldn’t assume the risks of collisions is limited to dawn or dusk. “This time of year, it could happen at any time during the day. And if you see one deer, assume that there’s another one following it.”
New Memorial to Chippewa County Girl Scouts Tragedy
(Bob Hague, WRN) A newly placed memorial honors the victims of a tragedy in Chippewa County. Four years after three Girl Scouts and one of their moms were struck and killed by an impaired driver while doing a cleanup alongside a county road, an impressive memorial marks the spot where their lives were lost.
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Tiffany Leis of Black River Falls Climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro
Tiffany Leis, an employee with Search and Recovery Engineering in Black River Falls, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro back in August. Search and Recovery Engineering is a family-run small business providing outdoor recreation and rescue equipment. Kilimanjaro is one of the seven summits and highest mountains in Africa. Tiffany, along with one...
Former Neillsville Man Makes List of Blooloop's 2022 Theme Park Influencer List
A former Neillsville man made a list of Blooloop’s 2022 Theme Park Influencer List. As vice president of experiential entertainment at Mall of America, Chris Grap has consistently pushed the boundaries of themed entertainment in a retail space. Working together with the location’s IP partner, Nickelodeon Universe, he is continuing to grow and develop the on-site theme park, but his passion for themed entertainment also extends beyond the walls of Nickelodeon Universe and into the wider 5.6 million square foot Mall of America site.
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
