247Sports

Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) What happened to ...
tjrwrestling.net

NFL’s Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho: “I Got Called Out!”

NFL’s Lamar Jackson got called out by the legendary Chris Jericho, and he’s loving it!. On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was in the ring giving a promo, where he would call several different kinds of champions. After calling out professional wrestlers, Jericho then shifted his attention to a particular football player.
The Baltimore Sun

With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special’

Roquan Smith did not believe he would be traded, not even with his Chicago Bears off to a losing start and his contractual future unresolved. If he was going to go, however, he wanted to be “playing for a title.” That explains why Smith, 25, wore a near-permanent grin Wednesday as he spoke with reporters after finishing his first practice with the Ravens. The Bears were headed nowhere this ...
