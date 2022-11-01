ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Business Insider

For $15k and a signed NDA, students at Kanye West's unaccredited Donda Academy start the day with 'full school worship' before parkour enrichment classes

Kanye West opened a private Christian school in a conservative Los Angeles suburb in November 2021. The unaccredited pre-K through 12th-grade school, Donda Academy, costs $15,000 per year to attend, Rolling Stone reported. In addition to daily worship services, the choir and sports-focused school offers parkour classes. Tucked away in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing

Sara Campos remembers being inspired to start skateboarding after playing Tony Hawk videogames on the California family’s PlayStation 2. Campos, 23, who uses they/them pronouns, never dreamed they would be part of Tony Hawk’s charitable work. But last month, Campos was selected for the first class in The Skatepark Project’s fellowship program. The program trains 12 diverse skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management to be able to build a skatepark in their neighborhoods. Not only does the program hope to create a new gathering place in minority communities. It also aims to support and train young minority leaders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Design Power Duo Brings the Art Back to Art Basel Through An Intimate Art-Centric Dinner Series in Miami

In a time when major art events like Art Basel Miami are overwhelmed by commercial brand sponsorships, high-paid celebrity appearances and overall media hoopla, it’s still possible to remain committed to the arts—you just have to know where to look.  For Thomas Fuchs and husband, Michou Mahtani, of high-end interior product design firm Thomas Fuchs Creative, bringing the focus back to art during Art Basel was their main goal, and they’ve accomplished this by creating the Tavolo Art Dinner Series, a one-of-a-kind, exclusive evening that highlights a featured artist aimed at connecting the community and bringing about civic awareness. The design...
MIAMI, FL

