InsuranceNewsNet

Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?

HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags

Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
InsuranceNewsNet

World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services

Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
ISELIN, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance, taxes dominate first car-sharing regulation talks

The car-sharing system in New Jersey is “the wild, wild west” without regulations, Sen. Jon Bramnick said Thursday. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor)Talk of insurance and taxes dominated discussion over the Legislature’s first step toward regulating peer-to-peer car-sharing services Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee took testimony on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan…
NEW JERSEY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions

TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
InsuranceNewsNet

LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix

The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
InsuranceNewsNet

Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
LOUISIANA STATE
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]

The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 3)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience. Job Duties: Performs basic assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures,...
GEORGIA STATE
