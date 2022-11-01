Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
Insurance, taxes dominate first car-sharing regulation talks
The car-sharing system in New Jersey is “the wild, wild west” without regulations, Sen. Jon Bramnick said Thursday. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor)Talk of insurance and taxes dominated discussion over the Legislature’s first step toward regulating peer-to-peer car-sharing services Thursday. The Senate Commerce Committee took testimony on a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan…
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
Our Views: On flood insurance, a rate increase that creates more risk for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The National Flood Insurance Program is not a private business; it was established under the. when commercial insurers would no longer write flood policies. But the government program wants to impose higher premiums to cover its potential losses, arguing that that's what private-sector actuaries do.
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
Bob Dean's nursing home empire in tatters as judge weighs insurance settlement
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean Jr . enjoyed a life of wealth and luxury, counting properties from. , ranches, a herd of cattle and a slew of high-end classic cars to his name. But little of it was actually in Dean's name. And most...
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Abrupt closure of rental assistance program frustrates housing advocates
LISTEN: Attorney Lindsey Siegel, Director of Housing Advocacy for Atlanta Legal Aid, speaks with GPB's Orlando Montoya about the abrupt closure of Georgia's federally funded rental assistance program. Housing advocates fear homelessness could be in the immediate future for Georgians no longer able to get rental assistance funded by a...
Increases in Florida community association budgets require careful deliberation, communication | Opinion [Miami Herald]
The budgetary strains that Florida community associations are now beginning to experience have been daunting, and boards of directors and property managers are finding it particularly difficult to reconcile required increases with many community home and condominium owners. Significant increases in insurance and staffing costs, combined with the coming reserves and inspection requirements for many condominiums, are creating the need for budgetary growth that requires substantial raises to monthly association dues.
How are Georgia voters feeling about student loan forgiveness | 11Alive Poll
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is about early voting turnout in Georgia. President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has excited many while also ruffling the feathers of other voters. For Peach State voters, the majority do believe in some type of forgiveness for student loans; it's how much that seems to divide Georgians.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
New rules could bar public from Ga. regulator’s rate hike talks
New rules could bar public from Ga. Public Service Commission's rate hike talks. Transparency advocates concerned PSC’s directive could violate Georgia's Open Meetings Act.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 3)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and one year of experience. Job Duties: Performs basic assembly/test functions utilizing mechanical skills, hand and power tools, mechanical/electronic tools, test equipment, assembly fixtures,...
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado, but no jackpot winner
Daily Record, The (Cañon City, CO) Someone in Colorado may have just become a millionaire after a Powerball ticket sold in the state matched all five white balls in Wednesday night's drawing, winning. $1 million. . The Coloradan was one of 19 players across the country to win at...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0