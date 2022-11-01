ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says he will "most likely" run for U.S. election in 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will "most likely" run for president in the 2024 presidential election. The Republican politician currently has several judicial investigations against him, including one for allegedly keeping classified documents in his Florida residence and another for fraud in New York. In addition to this,…
FLORIDA STATE
Live updates: Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking what prosecutors say is Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme

The criminal tax-fraud case against the Trump Organization was suddenly delayed. One of the prosecution's witnesses tested positive for COVID-19 during a break in giving his testimony. Donald Trump's business empire is accused of defrauding tax authorities by paying executives off the books. Nov 2, 2022, 12:38 AM. Trump Org...
MANHATTAN, NY
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Fraudster convicted of over $10 million COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that earlier today a federal jury found ADEDAYO ILORI guilty of all six counts of an Indictment for his participation in a fraudulent scheme to obtain more than $10 million in government-guaranteed loans designed to provide relief to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instagram Influencer Pleads Guilty to Fraud Involving Crypto Worth $8M+

The Department of Justice announced today that Jebara Igbara known online as “Jay Mazini” pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him in March 2022. Igbara’s scheme primarily targeted the Muslim-American community and included, among other crimes, the theft of cryptocurrencies. Igbara Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, Theft of Crypto, and Other Charges…
Savvy Senior: Top financial scams targeting seniors today

Palladium-Times and Valley News, The (Oswego, Fulton, NY) What are the most common scams today that target elderly seniors? My 75-year-old mother has been swindled several times over the past year, so I'm being extra cautious. Paranoid Patty. Dear Patty. ,. Great question! While many scams today are universal, there...
Thieves feasted on COVID relief; let's be vigilant

Austin American-Statesman (TX) Now that the pandemic has been declared "over," many observers have begun to grade how well governments performed. One area that deserves attention is the billions of dollars fraudulently diverted from COVID-19 assistance programs intended to support those in need. In response to the pandemic, the federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
Fraud: Former Connecticut, USA, congressman used resources for Covid-19 to use in casino

Connecticut, U.S.- A former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, U.S., pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, prosecutors said, adding that some of the money was used at a casino. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in…
WEST HAVEN, CT
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity

WASHINGTON , Nov. 3 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. Program integrity activities are designed to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of government resources. The federal-state. Unemployment Insurance. (UI) system has faced longstanding program integrity challenges. The enhanced UI benefits created...
GEORGIA STATE
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Maloney Releases New Data Analysis Showing How Inflation Reduction Act Will Make Prescription Drugs, Health Insurance More Affordable for Millions of Americans

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney , Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform , released new data showing the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for millions of Americans--across both Democratic and Republican congressional districts. This landmark law, which was passed by. Democrats. in. Congress.
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 1. Critical accounting policies are defined as those that are representative of significant judgments and uncertainties and that potentially may result in materially different results under different assumptions and conditions. We base our discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations on the amounts reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with.
