Former CT lawmaker faces possible prison, fine after pleading guilty to stealing about $1.2M in pandemic relief money
Michael DiMassa , a former Democratic state Representative and West Haven political insider, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he stole about. the city was awarded to cover expenses arising from the coronavirus pandemic. As the pandemic reached. Connecticut. in late 2020, DiMassa was empowered by West Haven’s mayor to...
Sully County Men Convicted of Crop Insurance Fraud
Sully County Men Convicted of Crop Insurance Fraud. , were found guilty of three counts of False Statement in Connection with. . The defendants were found not guilty on four other crop insurance fraud charges and two charges of Major Fraud Against the United States. The verdict was returned on.
Financier charged with racketeering, swindling and money laundering
The well-known financier of the city of Rosario, Luis Alberto Herrera; his wife, Marcela Beatriz Fernández; and his sons Diego and Ignacio were charged this Thursday by the prosecutor of the Economic Unit of the Agency of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes Miguel Moreno for the crimes of illicit association, fraud, fraudulent administration and money…
4th Circuit upholds Md. wire fraud conviction but reduces $28M restitution
A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors including at least three in Maryland– out of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though…
Fraud: Former Connecticut, USA, congressman used resources for Covid-19 to use in casino
Connecticut, U.S.- A former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, U.S., pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, prosecutors said, adding that some of the money was used at a casino. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in…
Insurance fraud identified as possible reason car was buried at Atherton estate [Bay Area News Group]
ATHERTON – Peninsula authorities might just have solved the case of the buried car in. said it is now believed the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL was “possibly buried for insurance fraud purposes.”. The car was unearthed. Oct. 20. during a landscaping project at an estate in the 300 block...
Savvy Senior: Top financial scams targeting seniors today
Palladium-Times and Valley News, The (Oswego, Fulton, NY) What are the most common scams today that target elderly seniors? My 75-year-old mother has been swindled several times over the past year, so I'm being extra cautious. Paranoid Patty. Dear Patty. ,. Great question! While many scams today are universal, there...
