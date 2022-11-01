ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former CT lawmaker faces possible prison, fine after pleading guilty to stealing about $1.2M in pandemic relief money

Michael DiMassa , a former Democratic state Representative and West Haven political insider, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he stole about. the city was awarded to cover expenses arising from the coronavirus pandemic. As the pandemic reached. Connecticut. in late 2020, DiMassa was empowered by West Haven’s mayor to...
Financier charged with racketeering, swindling and money laundering

The well-known financier of the city of Rosario, Luis Alberto Herrera; his wife, Marcela Beatriz Fernández; and his sons Diego and Ignacio were charged this Thursday by the prosecutor of the Economic Unit of the Agency of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes Miguel Moreno for the crimes of illicit association, fraud, fraudulent administration and money…
Savvy Senior: Top financial scams targeting seniors today

Palladium-Times and Valley News, The (Oswego, Fulton, NY) What are the most common scams today that target elderly seniors? My 75-year-old mother has been swindled several times over the past year, so I'm being extra cautious. Paranoid Patty. Dear Patty. ,. Great question! While many scams today are universal, there...
