2022-23 WIAC Men's Basketball Preview/Predictions
MADISON, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the defending conference champion, has been tabbed to secure the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) men’s basketball title, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. The Titans, who enter the 2022-23 campaign ranked...
Level 2 Overtime: Notre Dame, Kimberly and Coleman get big wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After falling at Menasha in their regular season meeting, Notre Dame was looking for revenge in the Game Time Game of the Week last Friday, which was also Level 2 of the playoffs. No. 7-seeded Notre Dame opened a 13-0 lead and then hung on to...
Raiders And Storm Have State Football Quarterfinal Road Games
The State High School Football Playoffs are down to the Elite 8 in all seven divisions. The undefeated Two Rivers Raiders are set to play a Division-4 State Quarterfinal contest at top-seeded Racine St. Catherine’s on Friday night. The ballgame will be played at Horlick High School Field starting...
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline
Another NFL Trade Deadline has gone by where the Green Bay Packers sat on their hands instead of picking up a phone. They did the classic move of sending low-ball offers to be "in the mix" publicly in trade talks, but there was no true effort given to improve a team supposedly going "all in."
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Announces Three Promotions
Three members of the Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Team have been promoted. Brittany Penkwitz is now a Mortgage Loan Officer. Penkwitz has worked in the financial industry for over 5 years, in the Manitowoc and Green Bay markets after getting her bachelor’s degree from UW Stout. Mike Johnson was...
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
10/31/22 Boy Hurt in FDL County UTV Accident
A Flight for Life helicopter flew a 7-year-old boy to a hospital after he fell out of a UTV on private property in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Osceola Sunday afternoon. It happened about 5:30 pm near Highway 45 and County Highway F. Sheriff’s officials say the boy was a passenger in a UTV when a door latch malfunctioned and the boy fell out of it while the UTV was in motion. The child was flown to a hospital. Foul play is not suspected. Assisting at the scene were Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance, and a Flight for Life helicopter.
WATCH: Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Green Bay
WATCH - NICU HALLOWEEN BABIES.
Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID. Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31. Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.
Officials: Highway 54 in Town of Oneida reopened after situation ‘resolved safely’
TOWN OF ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say Highway 54 between Highway 55 and County Road Y has reopened after the ‘matter was resolved safely’ at 5:45 pm. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED, THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to...
