Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Eagle Theatre Conservatory presents "Into the Woods"
(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- Eagle Theatre’s Conservatory education program goes Into the Woods this December 2-11th, featuring theater students grades 8-12 with a serious passion for performing seriously extraordinary productions. Into the Woods will run on Eagle Theatre’s stage for 6 total performances, and is the first production of a three-show Conservatory season that offers professional quality opportunities for young artists from Atlantic, Gloucester, and Camden counties.
Joan Osborne to Appear on November 17th at Red Bank, NJ’s Vogel Theater
In support of her latest album, Radio Waves, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will perform at Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Osborne, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee known for her work in the area of pop,...
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
United Solo Theatre Festival Announces Nominees for the 2022 Special Award
(NEW YORK, NY) -- United Solo has announced the nominees for their thirteenth annual Special Award, presented each year to an outstanding solo performance that takes place outside of the festival. This year’s nominees, selected by the United Solo Academy – an international group of theatre professionals from all corners of the industry – represent the rich spectrum of performances within the genre.
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "Dance(in)Haus"
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, will present a two-part series entitled Dance(in)Haus, showcasing the power of human imagination, creativity, and the intersection of architecture and dance. The performance series, created by AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik, is inspired by the Bauhaus movement, connecting the intricate architecture of Bell Works, the stunning paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, the influential music of Bauhaus composers, and the exuberance and athleticism of AXCBT artists. Appealing to traditional theatergoers, and design and architecture aficionados, Dance(in)Haus is one of AXCBT's most engaging works to date.
The Theater Project presents "It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of Wonderful Life performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
Ocean County Library to Present Magician Chad Juros at Mayo Park Center
(BEACHWOOD, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will present award-winning entertainer and motivational speaker Chad Juros in a family-friendly show of magic, music, comedy, and audience participation on Monday, November 21, indoors at the Mayo Park Center, Beachwood. The event begins at 6:00pm. Juros has performed at various Ocean County...
State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II, the next generation of dance featuring a renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars on Thursday, November 10 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is...
Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage is 2023 CCNY Langston Hughes Medalist
(NEW YORK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage is the recipient of The City College of New York's Langston Hughes Medal. The first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, she'll receive the Langston Medal at CCNY's 44th annual Langston Hughes Festival on February 9, 2023.
19th Annual Juried Exhibition to Feature Artwork by RVCC Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Arts & Design department will present the 19th Annual RVCC Juried Student Art Exhibition from November 11-December 2, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibition is being coordinated by Darren McManus, Associate Professor and Art Gallery Director.
Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
Asbury Park Historical Society offers calendar celebrating city’s music history
There are the concert events, the club gigs, the festivals that formed the soundtrack to our days and nights…and made memories to last a lifetime. The milestones in the lives of the legends, from local to global, who created a city’s signature sound. The landmark recordings; the people and the places to play; the passage of years in a place where music is the cash crop, the calling card, the principal export to the big world beyond…and where the world finds its way to our door.
RVCC to Present Concert Featuring Pianist Yevgeny Morozov
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a performance by the Ukrainian-born pianist Yevgeny Morozov, Sunday, November 20 at 5:00pm. The event, part of the MOZAIKA Concert Series’ 2022-2023 season, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
The Newark Museum of Art presents Community Day: Journey to Freedom
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Newark Museum of Art wants you to join in a celebration of the iconic Harriet Tubman with a day of music, dance, and activities inspired by her legacy and African traditions. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from Noon - 5:00pm and is free to attend, but registration is required.
Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office Celebrating November 3, 2022 as Vineyard Theatre Day
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announce that the company will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office on November 3 to celebrate Vineyard Theatre Day, recognizing the institution's contributions to the city of New York and its neighborhood of Union Square. East 15th Street has been the home of Vineyard Theatre for 30 of its 40 years.
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Initial Casting for Disney's "Hercules"
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale The Musical) as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway’s The Music Man 2022 revival, Oklahoma!) as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin, The Prom) as Meg.
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
Opera Philadelphia's acclaimed film of David T. Little's "Soldier Songs" screens in five regional movie theaters November 10-12
Since its 2021 streaming premiere, Opera Philadelphia’s film of David T. Little’s Soldier Songs has collected audience and critical acclaim as well as major award recognition. Called “a worthy addition to the far-too-slight catalog of opera presented in cinematic form” by the New York Times and “a standout achievement” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the film was nominated for the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording, and this month it is a finalist for both the 2022 International Opera Award for Best Digital Opera and the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera from Opera America.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0