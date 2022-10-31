Read full article on original website
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
2022-23 Conference USA preview
This is the final season for Conference USA as we know it. That is a statement that has become all too familiar over the years in the midst of the realignment of college athletics, as C-USA has transformed multiple times since its 1995 founding. Six of the 11 teams in...
Locked on Women’s Basketball: WNBA faces in the WNBL and Australian preview with Hayley Wildes, Part I
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Isabel Rodrigues who is joined by the terrific WNBL writer at Pick and Roll, Hayley Wildes, to discuss the fast-approaching 2022 WNBL season. From Olivia Nelson-Ododa to Sami Whitcomb, Adelaide’s Steph Talbot and so much more.
2022-23 Big Ten Preview
The Big Ten has two new coaches and a lot of returning star power. While Iowa is widely projected to be the class of the conference, the Big Ten has a lot of teams with the talent and ability to make a deep run. “The great thing about the parity...
What to watch at this weekend’s 3X3 AmeriCup
Team USA is searching to defend its gold medal in the 3X3 AmeriCup, which tips off on Friday and concludes on Sunday in Miami. NaLyssa Smith, Lexie Hull, Veronica Burton and Camille Zimmerman will compose the U.S. team that opens in pool play with Guyana and Colombia. Burton and Hull...
College basketball games today: New season kicks off on Nov. 7
With the new college basketball season fast approaching, stay in the know on the college basketball games today with our
Big holes to fill as No. 15 Auburn opens vs. George Mason
No. 15 Auburn opens its 2022-2023 basketball campaign at home against George Mason with aspirations of defending last year's SEC regular season title and making a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. But if Bruce Pearl's team wants to achieve those two goals, veteran guards K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green...
Louisville basketball avoids major NCAA penalty
Louisville received probation, and former coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack were not penalized in a case of allegations of
2022-23 ACC Basketball Season Preview
The ACC is still THE basketball conference in the NCAA and despite a “down” year last season they still dominated the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Heading into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball Season, the ACC is ready for a bounce-back year. North Carolina and Duke are the favorites for the conference as per usual, but the teams below them feature top talent on their rosters as well. Can North Carolina complete another redemption tour? Will Duke fair the same in the post-Coach K era? These questions and more will be answered in a fantastic basketball season.
Duke vs Boston College Prediction Game Preview
Duke vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5. Record: Duke (5-3), Boston College (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Erika Lang-Montgomery aims to sustain the success at Longwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Longwood seemed to elevate the profile of women’s basketball in the Big South last season. Under the direction of Rebecca Tillett, the Lancers trounced top-seeded Campbell in the conference tournament in Charlotte to appear in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. Then, in Raleigh’s Reynolds Coliseum, Longwood beat Mount St. Mary’s in the First Four. Despite losing to N.C. State in the next round, the victory gave Longwood a platform.
Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the South's Oldest Rivalry between UVA and UNC on Saturday in Charlottesville
Bradley’s head coach Kate Popovec-Goss is meant for this
When Kate Popovec-Goss got a call from Joe McKeown at 9 a.m. on the day Northwestern women’s basketball prepared to play Michigan State, she knew something wasn’t right. McKeown, the Wildcats’ head coach, had the flu and didn’t think he was well enough to coach that night. This was Feb. 2020, before entertaining the idea of being around this many people while sick was as frowned upon as it is now.
Pac(king) up and moving: From one Pac-12 program to another
The word that came up more than once was “Awkward.” Really, how could it not be?. A player that was on your roster last year decides to transfer and turns up on another roster in the Pac-12 to start the new season. At some point, you are guaranteed to be looking at them from the opposite bench or on the floor in another uniform.
