Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to Unarmed Robbery in Downtown Boston
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the two male suspects shown in the images above in connection to an unarmed robbery that occurred at about 11:08 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at Adam’s Convenience located at 149 Hanover Street in Boston.
Man took 1-month-old baby from mother outside South Station, drove off, police say
Wednesday night, transit police placed a man into custody for forcefully removing an infant from its mother outside of South Station. According to an alert the police tweeted out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the alleged kidnapping took place outside South Station. Police said that the man fled with the 1-month-old infant in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban vehicle and that they believed they might be traveling toward Providence.
Fall River Police Search for Missing Teen
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is missing and considered to be in danger, according to police. He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
ABC6.com
Six students sent to hospital following school bus crash in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Seven people, including six students were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus Thursday. New Bedford police said the bus was carrying students from Global Learning Charter Public School when it was struck by another vehicle just before 5:00 P.M.
fallriverreporter.com
Criminal charges sought for Fall River woman after animals found dead in apartment
A Fall River woman is facing charges after authorities located dead animals in a home. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Friday, Fall River Police responded to a home on Canal Street in regard to dead animals being located. Elumba stated that two rabbits were found deceased within a vacated...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Police need help identifying woman found dead in Dorchester cemetery
BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help identifying a woman found dead at the Codman Burying Ground cemetery in Dorchester on Halloween.Police responded to the call for a found body at 6:02 p.m. They said they found an Hispanic woman estimated to be in her early 20s. She was 5'3", about 150 pounds with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide-on sneakers. Police did not specify a cause of death.Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Fall River
A man was injured in a daytime shooting in Fall River on Thursday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just after 2:30 p.m., Fall River Police Department personnel responded to the 300 block of America Street for reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, police located a single victim with...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Police with help from K9 ‘Suni,’ charge two with narcotics, traffic, OUI, weapon offenses
“On Wednesday November 02, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Officer Austin Alves and Officer Richard Heslin conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle traveling south on County Rd in the area of King’s Highway. After making contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that the operator, Jared SHERMAN of Wareham, was operating on a suspended license.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Three allegedly assaulted in Fall River, including 84-year-old Charlie Chase, when holding pro-police signs
Three people who were supporting police were allegedly assaulted this past weekend in Fall River, including an 84-year-old veteran who has been assaulted on multiple occasions. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Fall River Police Officers responded to the front lot of the Fall River...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new corrections officers
“New Bristol County Corrections Officer Tony DeSousa told the crowd gathered at Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony that there were several times he felt like quitting during the recruit training academy. And while delivering his remarks as class valedictorian in front of family and friends Wednesday night, he shared the...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office gets perfect score on opioid treatment audit, earns national accreditation
“Another inspection, another perfect score. The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office has earned more high honors for its care and custody of inmates with the recent announcement that its Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) has earned national accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The Sheriff’s Office was...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police Department investigating after Swastikas found on resident’s lawn
” Chief James McIntyre reports that the Stoneham Police Department is investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. At 8:46 a.m. today, Stoneham Police were dispatched to a home on Whittemore Lane for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers...
Turnto10.com
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say
(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old woman charged in crash asks for prayers for 2-year-old in critical condition
A crash that injured four people early Saturday morning, including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, has led to felony charges. A call came into dispatch just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a multi-vehicle crash at Diamond Hill Road and Mendon Road in Woonsocket with 4 people injured in one vehicle, including an unresponsive toddler.
GoLocalProv
NK Man Who Thought He Was Sending Obscene Videos to 10-Year-Old Girl Has Pleaded Guilty
A North Kingstown man on Monday admitted to a federal judge that he transferred provocative material to another person online, after the other person represented that they were a child, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Neil Streich, 59, whose federal jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday, pleaded...
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
