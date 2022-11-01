BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help identifying a woman found dead at the Codman Burying Ground cemetery in Dorchester on Halloween.Police responded to the call for a found body at 6:02 p.m. They said they found an Hispanic woman estimated to be in her early 20s. She was 5'3", about 150 pounds with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide-on sneakers. Police did not specify a cause of death.Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Department.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO