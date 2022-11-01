ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to Unarmed Robbery in Downtown Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the two male suspects shown in the images above in connection to an unarmed robbery that occurred at about 11:08 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, at Adam’s Convenience located at 149 Hanover Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man took 1-month-old baby from mother outside South Station, drove off, police say

Wednesday night, transit police placed a man into custody for forcefully removing an infant from its mother outside of South Station. According to an alert the police tweeted out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the alleged kidnapping took place outside South Station. Police said that the man fled with the 1-month-old infant in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban vehicle and that they believed they might be traveling toward Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Search for Missing Teen

FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is missing and considered to be in danger, according to police. He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store

MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
MASHPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Police need help identifying woman found dead in Dorchester cemetery

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for help identifying a woman found dead at the Codman Burying Ground cemetery in Dorchester on Halloween.Police responded to the call for a found body at 6:02 p.m. They said they found an Hispanic woman estimated to be in her early 20s. She was 5'3", about 150 pounds with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide-on sneakers. Police did not specify a cause of death.Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Fall River

A man was injured in a daytime shooting in Fall River on Thursday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just after 2:30 p.m., Fall River Police Department personnel responded to the 300 block of America Street for reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, police located a single victim with...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Rochester Police with help from K9 ‘Suni,’ charge two with narcotics, traffic, OUI, weapon offenses

“On Wednesday November 02, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Officer Austin Alves and Officer Richard Heslin conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle traveling south on County Rd in the area of King’s Highway. After making contact with the two occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that the operator, Jared SHERMAN of Wareham, was operating on a suspended license.
ROCHESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new corrections officers

“New Bristol County Corrections Officer Tony DeSousa told the crowd gathered at Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony that there were several times he felt like quitting during the recruit training academy. And while delivering his remarks as class valedictorian in front of family and friends Wednesday night, he shared the...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say

(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton

BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
BROCKTON, MA

