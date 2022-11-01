Read full article on original website
Joan Osborne to Appear on November 17th at Red Bank, NJ’s Vogel Theater
In support of her latest album, Radio Waves, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne will perform at Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Osborne, a seven-time Grammy Award nominee known for her work in the area of pop,...
United Solo Theatre Festival Announces Nominees for the 2022 Special Award
(NEW YORK, NY) -- United Solo has announced the nominees for their thirteenth annual Special Award, presented each year to an outstanding solo performance that takes place outside of the festival. This year’s nominees, selected by the United Solo Academy – an international group of theatre professionals from all corners of the industry – represent the rich spectrum of performances within the genre.
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater presents "Dance(in)Haus"
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT), Monmouth County's only professional ballet company, will present a two-part series entitled Dance(in)Haus, showcasing the power of human imagination, creativity, and the intersection of architecture and dance. The performance series, created by AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik, is inspired by the Bauhaus movement, connecting the intricate architecture of Bell Works, the stunning paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, the influential music of Bauhaus composers, and the exuberance and athleticism of AXCBT artists. Appealing to traditional theatergoers, and design and architecture aficionados, Dance(in)Haus is one of AXCBT's most engaging works to date.
Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC on November 19
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8:00pm! That’s when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year’s 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today’s premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
The New Group announces cast for "Evanston Salt Costs Climbing"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- The New Group has announced complete casting and dates for the company’s 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change will feature Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. The production runs October 26 to December 18 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).
Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage is 2023 CCNY Langston Hughes Medalist
(NEW YORK, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage is the recipient of The City College of New York's Langston Hughes Medal. The first woman in history to win two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, she'll receive the Langston Medal at CCNY's 44th annual Langston Hughes Festival on February 9, 2023.
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm & 6:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Following seven successful years of touring and more than...
The Newton Theatre Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox on Sunday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00pm. Born and raised just outside Clinton, NJ, pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011 with the goal of remaking the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday.
NJPAC to present a screening of "American River"
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a screening of American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00pm. American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.
NJPAC presents Comedian Pinky Patel
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Pinky Patel and her Crown Who Dhis Tour to Newark on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.
19th Annual Juried Exhibition to Feature Artwork by RVCC Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Arts & Design department will present the 19th Annual RVCC Juried Student Art Exhibition from November 11-December 2, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibition is being coordinated by Darren McManus, Associate Professor and Art Gallery Director.
Westminster Conservatory to host gala benefit concert on November 18th
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Westminster Conservatory of Music and its Honors Music Program will present a gala fundraising concert on November 18 at 7:00pm in Hillman Hall, located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. This free event will feature a variety of student performances representing the Conservatory’s diverse offerings for every age, as well as performances by esteemed faculty, alumni and friends of the Conservatory.
Princeton Public Library to present Virtual Discussion Panel on The Rise of Banned Books
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The rise of book banning in America will be examined Monday, November 14 at 7:30pm in a virtual panel discussion presented by Princeton Public Library. Scholars Marilisa Jiménez García, William Gleason and Jonathan Zimmerman will discuss the unprecedented surge in efforts to ban books and provide historical and contemporary context.
The Newark Museum of Art presents Community Day: Journey to Freedom
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Newark Museum of Art wants you to join in a celebration of the iconic Harriet Tubman with a day of music, dance, and activities inspired by her legacy and African traditions. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from Noon - 5:00pm and is free to attend, but registration is required.
bergenPAC announces shows by Micky Dolenz and Amy Grant
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tickets for both shows...
Holiday shows at Kean Stage
(UNION, NJ) -- Get into the holiday spirit when a-cappella vocal ensemble Chanticleer performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm. Hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker, Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. This is one of three shows Kean Stage is offering this holiday season.
"Classic Country!" Josh Turner LIVE! at UCPAC
Thanks to the arrival of fall, it’s dark out early in Rahway, NJ this October 20, 2022 evening, but the lights inside the town’s historic UCPAC auditorium shine brightly as music lovers ready themselves for a concert by country singer Josh Turner. As audience member, Amanda, a Josh...
MPAC presents Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- We could all use a little “Love” this holiday season! Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, November 26 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$69. Through the...
GIANTS OF JAZZ: Bassist Rufus Reid To Be Honored At Annual SOPAC Concert
Reprinted by permission of the New Jersey Jazz Society. With an incredible resume as a sideman, bandleader, and educator, bassist Rufus Reid represents one of the most significant links to the great jazz tradition. His remarkable accomplishments have not gone unnoticed, and on November 19, Reid will be honored as part of the annual “Giants of Jazz” series at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.
Trailblazing Female Aviators To Take Spotlight At Ocean County Library Toms River Branch
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- To mark Aviation History Month, the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch will present historian Carol Simon Levin’s presentation, “Nobody Owns the Sky: Fascinating Stories of Forgotten Female Aviators,” on Tuesday, November 29. Levin will portray Elinor Smith Sullivan, who at age 16 in 1928 became the youngest licensed pilot in America. Smith achieved fame as a test pilot, and for setting speed, altitude and endurance records. The event begins at 6:30pm.
