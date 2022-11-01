Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Detroit News
Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church
A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting district championship Metro Detroit football matchups
The opening week of the state playoffs could have been a disaster because I choose to pick every single game involving Metro Detroit coverage area teams. Despite picking 46 games, I’m happy to say I was 37-9 with my picks, raising my season total to a 159-59 pick record. It feels mighty nice to have a 100-pick cushion.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
New Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit not ready to launch
A new Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit at the former State Fairgrounds that could employ 1,200 or more people is no longer scheduled to open this year as originally planned, the Free Press has learned. Construction of the massive 3.8-million-square-foot building began in late 2020, and Amazon at the time...
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Anthem Praising ‘Big Gretch’ Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket bought in Detroit
Trying out a different game paid off for a Wayne County man who won $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at JCJ Food, located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.
Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening
After several delays, the fast-casual spot is opening Nov. 1 with a no-frills menu
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
Comments / 0