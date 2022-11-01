ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US 103.1

Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know

The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church

A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit

After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
DETROIT, MI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes

Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
DETROIT, MI

