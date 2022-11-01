Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info
9:31 AM: Crash reported in the northbound 99 tunnel. Cloudy with the possibility of more rain, high in the 40s. … Weather-related note, you might see snowplows out on winter-prep test runs today. ROAD WORK. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowplow testing Thursday
No, there’s no snow in the forecast, but SDOT crews need to do some test driving before it arrives, so they’re planning to do that tomorrow (Thursday, November 3rd). You might see snowplows on the streets as drivers test the equipment and familiarize themselves with plow routes, which you can see on this map. SDOT asks that while it gets ready for winter weather, you do the same, and has some suggestions here.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s West Seattle’s newest crosswalk
Carson November 1, 2022 (4:48 pm) Cars travel WAY too fast on Hanford. I cross it often , always in a crosswalk and refuse to cede to any car. Often the drivers get extra aggressive until I pull out my phone. NW November 1, 2022 (5:55 pm) Big improvement use...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle 101: The murals
Poke around The Junction and take a peek at the backsides of buildings in West Seattle and you just might learn something. West Seattle’s historical murals are some of the best in the Northwest, earning the National Neighborhood of the Year Project in 1992. Commissioned in 1989, the murals depict the neighborhood’s intriguing past. And this community project called for experts continent-wide.
westseattleblog.com
District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Seine fishing off Alki Point, photographed Tuesday by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTH PARK GRAFFITI CLEANUP: They would love to see West Seattle neighbors join in! 1-3 pm, at Duwamish Waterway Park. The Community Service...
westseattleblog.com
TERMINAL 5 UPDATES: Stilll no shore-power use; newest estimate for south-berth completion
(T-5 construction photo from NWSA slide deck) Tomorrow, the Seattle and Tacoma port commissions meet together as managing members of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. Their agenda includes the quarterly update on West Seattle’s Terminal 5, and agenda documents reveal two notable updates:. STILL NO SHORE POWER: As we reported...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction store And Arlen celebrates grand opening Saturday
The space at 4130 California SW that used to be home to Fogue Gallery has a new tenant: The jewelry shop And Arlen. They’re welcoming you to a grand-opening celebration Saturday (November 5th), 4 pm-8 pm: “We are a women-owned, sustainably focused jewelry brand and are excited to join the West Seattle community!” Though the storefront is new, And Arlen is not – they’ve been selling jewelry online for eight years. At Saturday’s celebration, And Arlen says, “We will have snacks, champagne, a raffle, and other handmade goods from small businesses around Seattle.” After the grand opening, the shop’s regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: K-9 search in South Admiral
9:30 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are using a K-9 right now to search for a suspect in South Admiral – (update) This started with a robbery call at Admiral Safeway; police say a store employee was threatened with a knife and assaulted. Police are currently in the 47th/Lander vicinity. Updates to come.
westseattleblog.com
Your thoughts about crime, policing, more sought in 8th annual Seattle Public Safety Survey
If you haven’t responded to this year’s Seattle Public Safety Survey – academically administered, with results summarized for SPD – we’re reminding you that it’s open now. This is the 8th annual survey; it’s not a quick survey, but rather a thorough questionnaire asking you about everything from your opinion of Seattle Police to what kinds of crime, disorder, and even traffic issues are problematic and/or feared in your neighborhood. It’s available in 11 languages. Seattle University, which is administering the survey again this year, adds, “A report on the survey results will be provided to the Seattle Police Department to help them better understand your neighborhood’s safety and security concerns and community-police dialogues will be held in May-August 2023 to provide opportunity for police-community engagement about the results.” This is linked to the SPD Microcommunity Policing Plans, which you can see here. To respond to the survey, start here. The survey’s open until the end of this month.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Salty’s on Alki opens reservations
And it requires reservations that are usually booked up well in advance: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). They’re now taking Thanksgiving reservations online or by phone (206-937-1600). No buffet again this year, so it’s a three-course plated Thanksgiving dinner (see the menu here), with seatings between 11 am and 5 pm. They’re also again offering take-home kits, to be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Bowie? – November 2, 2022 12:29 pm
Our dog was lost today at Fauntleroy and Thistle st.
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: See what Friends of Lincoln Park did on Green Seattle Day
Lincoln Park is a little greener today thanks to the work by those volunteers, led by Friends of Lincoln Park, during Green Seattle Day on Saturday. FLiP forest steward Lisa McGinty sent photos and video with this recap:. 50 volunteers helped put 365 native trees and plants in the ground....
westseattleblog.com
YOUR MONEY, THEIR VOTE: Key time for your feedback on city spending
In the comment discussion below our coverage of the shooting that injured two people on Alki last night, some are talking about larger issues of public safety, police, and politics. One immediate matter in which you still have time to give feedback is the city budget for the next two years, which will be finalized before Thanksgiving. Last week, city councilmembers discussed their proposed changes to what Mayor Bruce Harrell presented, and next Monday, the council’s budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, presents her version of an amended budget. If you feel strongly about what the city should focus on (or not), you’ll want to send a message now, and consider speaking at the next public hearing, which is one week from today – online and in-person. In the short run, you can find out about the proposed budget amendments by using this online tool developed by the council. Here’s council staffer Joseph Peha‘s overview:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Alki shooting investigation, and our check of past cases
(Monday night photo by Christopher Boffoli) No arrests reported yet in last night’s shooting of a woman and man, both 37, near 62nd SW and Alki Avenue SW. Police have not commented since last night, when a briefing was provided at the scene and an SPD Blotter post with a few additional details followed. We asked them followup questions today but have yet to hear back. We also asked our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold whether she had spoken to police leadership about the shootings. Here’s her reply:
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: New info about Alki shooting investigation
(Monday night photo by Christopher Boffoli) 9:09 PM: Two nights after two people were shot on Alki, we have a bit of new information. This emerged at the District 1 Community Network meeting tonight, which – as we mentioned in last night’s followup – usually has a Southwest Precinct leadership representative in attendance. Tonight it was night-shift commander Lt. Nathan Shopay, who was asked about the investigation by a D1CN attendee. To the question of whether the shooting was indeed random, as preliminary information indicated on Monday night, Lt. Shopay said it still seems to be that way, and might even have been a case of someone else being targeted and the shooters missing their mark. There was “another group” in the area at the time, and that group “ran away” once the shooting started, he said. He also noted that the two victims were apparently there because they were “Pokémon-hunting.” Still no information on how the victims are doing. (The rest of the D1CN meeting focused mostly on port issues, and we’ll have that report separately tomorrow.)
Comments / 0