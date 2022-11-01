Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race
The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
Maryland family orders prop casket for Halloween party, finds dead woman’s belongings, including her ashes
A Baltimore family ordered a prop casket for Halloween and found a dead woman's belongings inside, including her ashes, according to a report.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
11 Haunted Hotels You Can Stay In For A Spooky Night Away Any Time Of Year
If you’ve graduated from Halloween’s staged haunted houses and their almost predictable jump scares, you’re ready for an unscripted spooky slumber party with ghosts at a haunted hotel. At the country’s most historic hotels, some guests have never checked out, their spirits purportedly lingering on the hotel...
Thrillist
The Creepiest, Most Mysterious Haunted Hotels in Every State
Anyone can check into a hotel. Some visitors, however, never check out. Whatever you call these long-term guests—ghosts, spirits, or specters—they linger in the rooms, hallways, and grounds of the most haunted hotels in every state, eternally restless. If you’re feeling brave, you can pay them a visit… just don’t expect a good night’s sleep.
Grave People Can 'Peek Through' in Vermont Is Creepy Yet Fascinating
The grave was also built with a staircase.
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
'If your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl.'
Rep. Al Green files bill to help Houston father and DACA recipient return home from Mexico
Jaime Avalos has been stuck in Mexico since August when he left the U.S. to finish up some immigration paperwork. But it turns out, he got bad legal advice.
"Young people are fed up": Inside the fight to defend young voters
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. In 2012, the Supreme Court gutted voting rights by ruling in Shelby County v. Holder that states with a history of voter suppression could now change their election laws without prior court approval. That attack on the Voting Rights Act of 1965 triggered a modern wave of voter suppression of already marginalized communities very much including young people of all races (18 to 29) who as boomers, millennials or gen Xers had already been chronically and disproportionately underrepresented in the electorate.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $16 million to Grand Prairie ISD
Superintendent Linda Ellis thought it was a scam she heard when Makenzie Scott made a donation to the Grand Prairie ISD for $16 million dollars
