Alabama State

thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones makes last-minute, six-figure donation in Texas governor race

The latest round of political financing reports reveals Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the re-election campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Jones has been a longtime supporter of conservative political causes and candidates, so it comes as no surprise that he’s supporting Abbott, though a donation this sizable this late in the race is certain to turn some heads.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

The Creepiest, Most Mysterious Haunted Hotels in Every State

Anyone can check into a hotel. Some visitors, however, never check out. Whatever you call these long-term guests—ghosts, spirits, or specters—they linger in the rooms, hallways, and grounds of the most haunted hotels in every state, eternally restless. If you’re feeling brave, you can pay them a visit… just don’t expect a good night’s sleep.
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

"Young people are fed up": Inside the fight to defend young voters

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. In 2012, the Supreme Court gutted voting rights by ruling in Shelby County v. Holder that states with a history of voter suppression could now change their election laws without prior court approval. That attack on the Voting Rights Act of 1965 triggered a modern wave of voter suppression of already marginalized communities very much including young people of all races (18 to 29) who as boomers, millennials or gen Xers had already been chronically and disproportionately underrepresented in the electorate.
GEORGIA STATE

