The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Fstoppers
The Joys of Large Format Photography
What if every time you pressed the shutter, it cost you $5? What would you shoot? Large format photography is about as extreme as it gets, but it gives you images that simply are not possible with 35mm or even medium format. This neat video will show you the process of shooting 4x5 film and some of the images you can create with it.
Are Modern Photos Too Perfect?
We are at a remarkable time in photography: cameras and lenses are more capable than ever, and we can create images that photographers could only dream of a decade ago. And for the most part, that is a great thing. However, there can be a downside to that. Are images too perfect nowadays?
Fly Me to the Moon
I was setting up for a practice shot for something like Icarus, using the lamp from my desk. Working with the light I realized I wasn't happy with making the sky by holding a circular cutout steady. I decided to roll the shade and use the globe to mimic the...
A Review of the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD Lens
Tamron has continued to establish themselves as a company that creates both lenses that make smart compromises to get to affordable price points and others that push the boundaries of design. The new 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD is quite the interesting option, sitting somewhere between a wide angle zoom and a standard zoom. This great video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Two Essential Lenses for Shooting Interiors
Photographing architecture, real estate, and interiors requires significant planning and preparation. There are some essential pieces of gear that will cover most of what you will need for most shoots, and having them can make or break the task. The most crucial aspect of photographing interiors that you need to...
