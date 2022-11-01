ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clute, TX

Texas to play at Houston during Cougars' Big 12 debut in 2023, per report

Another team from the Lone Star State joins the Big 12 next season, and Texas reportedly plays there on the road. The Longhorns travel to face in-state foe Houston in 2023 for a conference game according to the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte, who cited two sources with knowledge of the Cougars' 2023 schedule. Texas has not faced the Cougars since 2002 and has not played Houston on the road since 2001. Houston coach Dana Holgorsen teased the Cougars' Big 12 slate, which will be released soon, in an interview Monday.
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Mistakes People Make At Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Buc-ee's path to being an American institution began in 1982 when founder Arch Aplin III opened the convenience store chain's first location in Texas (via Texas Monthly). This would become one of many Buc-ee's in the Lone Star State and throughout the rest of the country. As of 2022, there are more than 40 Buc-ee's locations in America, and roughly 10 new stores are slated to open before 2026 (via Houston Business Journal).
"Cambodian Cowboy" serves up Texas BBQ with a twist

With boots, aviators and a cowboy hat, Chad Phuong looks every inch the Texan pitmaster. But his story began far from the arid plains of the Texas Panhandle — in the steamy jungles of Southeast Asia. It has been a long journey for the owner and increasingly celebrated chef...
