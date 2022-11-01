Read full article on original website
Pfizer’s New Booster Is ‘Substantially’ Better Than Original In Older Adults
Pfizer reports that one month after getting its new bivalent booster, trial participants ages 55 and older had antibody levels almost four times as high as those who received the original booster. But the test group was small, involving just 76 adults, and it's unclear what effect the vaccine will have on a possible winter surge.
Child Respiratory Illness Surge Drives Shortage Of Amoxycillin
News outlets cover a supply crunch of one of the most commonly used antibiotics caused by high demand during a surge of respiratory syncytial virus infections in children. Separately, worries deepen over what could be the worst U.S. flu season in a decade. As respiratory illnesses spread rapidly among children...
Wegovy Injection Shown To Help Tackle Adolescents’ Obesity
Stat reports that the weight-loss drug had "dramatic" effects for young people diagnosed with obesity. NBC News says the weekly injections led to loss of an average of 14.7% of starting bodyweight. The drug is in short supply, but maker Novo Nordisk said broad availability is coming soon. A blockbuster...
Providers Of Methadone For Addiction Treatment Warn About Expansion
Stat reports providers are warning advocates who favor expanded access to methadone to be careful — while the drug is effective for opioid addiction, expansion could backfire and even drive overdoses of methadone. Separately, Walgreens, CVS will pay a more than $10 billion opioid settlement. Providers of methadone for...
Study: Many Adult Americans Dying Of Excessive Alcohol Use
Research published Tuesday in JAMA said that from 2015 to 2019, an estimated 1 in 5 deaths of people ages 20 to 49 were attributable to excessive alcohol use; for those ages 20 to 64, it was 1 in 8. Those rates have most likely climbed since then because of the pandemic, The New York Times reports.
Bubbles In Covid Booster Vials Prompt Investigation In Switzerland
The country's drug regulator Swissmedic said it was looking into risks from bubbles in vials of new omicron-targeting booster shots. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists FAQ says small air bubbles can be ignored, but larger ones can lead to underdosing. Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday it is...
State Bans Forcing Patients To Travel More Than Twice As Long For An Abortion
JAMA published more than a dozen studies on the immediate impact on reproductive care in a post-Roe U.S. Researchers find that patients are traveling an average of 100 minutes to receive abortion services — up from an average of 30 minutes. The average travel time to an abortion facility...
Unreliable Pulse Oximeter Readings Due To Skin Color Reviewed By FDA Panel
The FDA's Medical Devices Advisory Committee examined clinical data Tuesday and discussed interim steps — like box labels to warn of potentially inaccurate readings for patients with darker skin tones — to provide more time for the agency to investigate. The devices have been widely used by consumers during the covid pandemic.
Long Before Mehmet Oz’s Senate Run, His Surgical Research Was Banned
The Washington Post reported that in 2003, Mehmet Oz faced a controversy over his research on heart bypass surgery and was banned from presenting research to the American Association for Thoracic Surgery conference for the next two years. Oz is now the Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. In May...
KHN Morning Briefing
Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care company in the U.S., has thrown more than $26.9 million at political campaigns across the country since 2015, especially focused on states where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations that it overbilled taxpayers. Among its tactics: Centene is skirting contribution limits by giving to candidates through its many subsidiaries. (Samantha Young and Andy Miller and Rebecca Grapevine, 11/4 )
Nonunion Strike Hits ACA Call Centers As Open Enrollment Starts
Fierce Healthcare reports an estimated 650-plus workers were on strike Tuesday at Maximus call centers, the first day of Affordable Care Act open enrollment. Also: doctors dropping patients off their lists, health tech care for underserved populations, rising cancer drug prices, and more. Nov. 1 marked the first day of...
Haven’t Seen Your Doctor in a Few Years? You May Need to Find a New One
When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug earlier this year, she reached out to her primary care doctor to prescribe something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn’t visited her doctor in more than three years, she was no longer a patient.
