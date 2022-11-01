Update: GTA Bus Service Resumes Normal Operations

UPDATE: 3:15 pm: At approximately 7 am, Tuesday, November 1, RATP Dev USA, a City contractor that operates Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) buses and paratransit vehicles, reported to the City it was unable to operate as normal due to a lack of drivers.

This caused a disruption in fixed route bus service on 12 of GTA’s 19 routes until mid-morning. Paratransit service was provided as normal to users with scheduled rides. All fixed route services returned to normal operations by 11:30 am, and no further disruptions are anticipated.

Riders who paid for fare but didn’t receive service may contact GTA Customer Service at 336-335-6499 to receive a bus pass or have a credit added to an UMO card.

According to RATP Dev USA representatives, many drivers were delayed in operating their schedules after a misunderstanding over medical benefit costs on the first day of open enrollment benefits coverage effective January 1, 2023. Because of the misunderstanding, RATP Dev USA management took additional time to provide employees clarity of the benefit enhancements. Dedicated benefits experts from RATP Dev USA will be on site in Greensboro tomorrow to answer additional questions.

Members of the media with questions regarding this labor issue should contact Cyd.Craddock@ratpdev.com and david@carvecomms.com.

GTA operates 19 routes from 5:15 am to 11:30 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 17 routes from 6 am to 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit ridegta.com.

UPDATE: 11:13 am: GTA bus service on all routes will resume normal operations at 11:30 am today, November 1.

UPDATE 10:55 am: GTA Fixed Routes 6, 8, 12, 12A, 73 and 75 are operating.

*** Original Message***

No Greensboro Transit Agency bus service is running this morning due to a lack of operators. As the City of Greensboro knows more details, we will update the public.