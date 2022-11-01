Read full article on original website
Amadou Onana watching Lampard’s goals to help open his Everton account
The Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has revealed he watches clips of Frank Lampard’s goals on a weekly basis in an attempt to improve as a box-to-box player. Onana has made a strong start at Goodison Park after his summer move from Lille but has yet to open his account in 14 appearances. The 21-year-old has been studying footage of his manager, the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history with 177 league goals, as he looks to improve his finishing skills and all-round game.
‘I feel very, very sorry’: West Ham’s Kurt Zouma apologises for kicking cat
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has spoken of his “great remorse” over the cat kicking incident he was involved in earlier this year. In June the Frenchman was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after admitting kicking and slapping his pet cat.
Not up to players to make Qatar World Cup protest, says Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp has said Fifa’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar should make everyone angry 12 years on but insisted it is wrong to demand a political stance from the managers and players involved. The Liverpool manager will not attend and admits he has no enthusiasm...
