The Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has revealed he watches clips of Frank Lampard’s goals on a weekly basis in an attempt to improve as a box-to-box player. Onana has made a strong start at Goodison Park after his summer move from Lille but has yet to open his account in 14 appearances. The 21-year-old has been studying footage of his manager, the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history with 177 league goals, as he looks to improve his finishing skills and all-round game.

10 MINUTES AGO