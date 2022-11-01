Read full article on original website
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
wkml.com
Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg
Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
uncp.edu
UNCP celebrates American Indian Heritage Month
The American Indian Heritage Center at UNC Pembroke recently announced events for American Indian Heritage Month during the month of November. The purpose of American Indian Heritage Month is to recognize and celebrate the diverse contributions, traditions and histories of American Indians. The month-long celebration is a time to observe the university’s unique status as North Carolina’s historically American Indian university, and to share American Indian culture and history with the university community. These events are open to everyone on campus.
bladenonline.com
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen
In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
defense.gov
Secretary of Defense to Visit Fort Bragg, N.C.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov 1. The Secretary will welcome the 18th Airborne Corps back from their deployment to Europe. Secretary Austin will also receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements, and host a spouse roundtable during the trip.
campbell.edu
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Jenny Wood, a PGY-2 Internal Medicine resident at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Match: PGY-2 Residency program: Internal Medicine, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. PGY-1 Experience: Acute Care, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Degrees: BS Biological Sciences, North Carolina State University. What experiences or people helped you to get where you are today: One thing I valued most about...
wpde.com
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
UNCP recognizes distinguished alumni, Hall of Fame inductees
PEMBROKE — Four distinguished UNC Pembroke alumni were honored at the 54th annual Alumni Awards & Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Friday
Robeson County school district gets $1M for bus radios, new keyed entry system to buildings
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A $1 million grant will be used to help make Robeson County schools and buses safer, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The money from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools will be used to buy radios for all of the district’s buses and […]
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
bladenonline.com
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight
For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
WMBF
UNC Pembroke student dies in Robeson County crash after running through stop sign, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Pembroke area on Tuesday night. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of University and St. Anna roads, near the University of North Carolina Pembroke.
WMBF
Lake City High School student hit, killed while walking to school; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high school has been killed after a crash in Florence County early Wednesday morning. The Florence School District 3 Director of Communications confirmed the pedestrian was a Lake City High School student, hit by a car and killed while walking to school Wednesday morning.
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
WMBF
Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety. The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.
Warrants: Horry County Schools teacher allegedly rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge granted bond for an Horry County Schools special education teacher who allegedly rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. The investigation also led to the arrest of a […]
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
