Pembroke, NC

Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg

Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
FORT BRAGG, NC
UNCP celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

The American Indian Heritage Center at UNC Pembroke recently announced events for American Indian Heritage Month during the month of November. The purpose of American Indian Heritage Month is to recognize and celebrate the diverse contributions, traditions and histories of American Indians. The month-long celebration is a time to observe the university’s unique status as North Carolina’s historically American Indian university, and to share American Indian culture and history with the university community. These events are open to everyone on campus.
PEMBROKE, NC
Congratulations to the West Bladen’s King and Queen

In October, West Bladen High School students crowned their homecoming King, Gary Parker, and Queen, Azllyah McDonald. The couple was captured in a photo together celebrating their new royal status. A homecoming royal court is formed each year at the local high school to display school spirit and to give...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Secretary of Defense to Visit Fort Bragg, N.C.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov 1. The Secretary will welcome the 18th Airborne Corps back from their deployment to Europe. Secretary Austin will also receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements, and host a spouse roundtable during the trip.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Jenny Wood, a PGY-2 Internal Medicine resident at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Match: PGY-2 Residency program: Internal Medicine, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. PGY-1 Experience: Acute Care, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Degrees: BS Biological Sciences, North Carolina State University. What experiences or people helped you to get where you are today: One thing I valued most about...
BUIES CREEK, NC
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
DURHAM, NC
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
DURHAM, NC
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Robeson County school district receives $1M+ grant for school, bus safety

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Schools and school buses in Robeson County will be safer thanks to a $1+ million grant for school safety. The Public Schools of Robeson County received $1,048,000 in school safety grant funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safe Schools.
Warrants: Horry County Schools teacher allegedly rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge granted bond for an Horry County Schools special education teacher who allegedly rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. The investigation also led to the arrest of a […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

