Chiefs have an immediate situation to monitor right after bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs just got back from a bye week and they already have a situation to monitor. Usually when teams get back from the bye, they are regenerated, healthy, and relaxed. That wasn’t necessarily the case with one Chiefs starter, as he found himself not practicing on Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Score prediction, scouting report

The Tennessee Titans face one of their most important games of the season, both for playoff seeding and proving themselves to the league. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a battle for sole possession of second place in the AFC playoff standings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Tennessee has won five straight since starting the season 0-2, but all five of those wins have come against teams with losing records that rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring.
Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.
3 players for Kansas City Royals to target this offseason

Another year, another sub .500 finish for the Kansas City Royals. This time, changes are coming. Dayton Moore was let go before the end of the season. Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were finally axed. Pedro Grifol departed to take over as the White Sox new manager. And Matt Quatraro was brought in to help modernize an organization that seemed stuck in the 1980s.
