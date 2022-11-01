The Tennessee Titans face one of their most important games of the season, both for playoff seeding and proving themselves to the league. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a battle for sole possession of second place in the AFC playoff standings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Tennessee has won five straight since starting the season 0-2, but all five of those wins have come against teams with losing records that rank in the bottom half of the league in scoring.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO