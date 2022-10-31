Read full article on original website
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent
New Bern Now has received reports from 30+ citizens and city personnel, stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
Former Craven County Commissioner passes away
NEW BERN, Craven County — Former Craven County Commissioner, Lee K. “Kyle” Allen, Jr. has passed away. Allen served on the Craven County Board of Commissioners from December 5, 1994 to December 1, 2014. He served as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners December 4, 1995 through...
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
North Carolina lung cancer screening program helping to save lives with early detection
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. CarolinaEast Health System is doing its part to keep the people they serve safe in November and year-round. According to the Lung Cancer Association, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. But there is […]
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country
Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
Temporary road closure in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 30, 31 & Nov. 1
Bessie Hugh Godette, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. She is survived by two brothers; Matthew Godette Sr. and wife, Marian of Sulfolk, VA, and Melton Godette of Detroit, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
Broadband internet access expanding in Beaufort County
Starting this fall, about 1,070 homes and businesses in Beaufort County will have access to broadband high speed internet access thanks to a partnership between county government and BrightSpeed. The pair submitted an application to the GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) grant program which is given through...
New Bern Police Investigate Shots Fired on Watson Avenue and Make Arrests
An on-duty police officer while on patrol heard shots fired coming from the area of Watson Avenue in the city of New Bern on Nov. 2, 2022, at 5:34 p.m. That officer observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Based on the circumstances, location, timing of the incident, and the vehicle’s speed leaving the scene, officers stopped the vehicle for investigative measures. During the traffic stop, officers recovered evidence, including a firearm, that led to the arrest of several individuals.
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at a North Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed and another student was sent to the hospital in the Sept. 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A...
Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
