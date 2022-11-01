Extreme risk protection orders assist in preventing mass shooting events, study shows

Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mississippi man sentenced for making racist threats — accused of seeking race war, seeking to purchase AR-15 rifle
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to two and a half years in prison for transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another. According to court documents, Aubrey Suzuki, 21, of Nesbit, was communicating on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a...
In a single week in America, 4 communities confronted the aftermath of different school shootings. Then, shots rang out in another school
Over the span of a week, four different communities across the United States have grappled with the aftermath of a school shooting.
50 facts about guns in America
The right to bear arms conferred by the Second Amendment is one of the most debated pieces of legislation in U.S. history; it is repeatedly challenged or upheld in court and also is subject to fierce debate among gun rights organizations, political action committees, and news organizations. Consequently, for better or worse, guns are inextricably tied to America's image, with the U.S. leading the world in firearms possession. In 2020 alone, Americans collectively bought more than 21 million firearms; in 2021, they bought a further estimated 19 million, according to FBI data. And while America only accounts for 5% of...
News 12
Houses of worship on alert amid FBI warning of ‘credible’ threats to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI has issued a warning about “credible” threats against synagogues in New Jersey. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert,” the agency posted on Twitter.
Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues
The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
2 alleged Boogaloo Boys members arrested amid heightened fears of election violence
The arrests have authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the lead-up to next week's midterm elections.
CDC admonishes Tucker Carlson for falsely claiming it will require Covid shots for public school children
Tucker Carlson falsely claims CDC will mandate Covid vaccine for school children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shut down Tucker Carlson’s false claims that the agency is gearing up to make Covid vaccination mandatory for public school children. During a Tuesday night segment, the Fox...
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
Define Islamophobia so that in New Jersey violence against Muslims can be punished | Opinion
Earlier this month, a delegation of over 100 New Jersey Muslims and allies gathered at the State House in Trenton to meet with over 30 state legislators and push for six policy issues, most prominent among them the defining Islamophobia and establishing same-day voter registration bills. With Islamophobia steadily on...
FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues
The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
Group works to protect indigenous languages among tribes
SACRAMENTO – There is a race against time to preserve tribal culture and keep indigenous languages alive.But what is in a word? If you are Jay Fife, it is revitalization.In the Muscogee language, he said, "Now, I'm able to speak our language." He is considered to be a second-language learner. Though, this was not always the case.The Language Conservancy CEO Wil Meya's mission is to protect indigenous languages worldwide including in North America. The nonprofit told CBS13 it used to take 20 years to develop a dictionary. Now, it is one year.One technique it uses is called rapid word collection."In...
School 'swatting' incidents spread across US as officials warn of getting 'complacent': 'Just takes one time'
Fake school shooting threats and hoaxes have spread across the U.S. in recent months, taking a toll on the mental health of teachers and students and draining law enforcement resources.
Time for a 'time change' change? California lawmakers can't find time as legislation has yet to pass
You may vaguely remember Californians voting Daylight saving time into oblivion several years ago. If you do, you may be wondering why we'll all be pushing the clock back again this weekend.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Behind An Alleged "Broad Threat To Synagogues" Was Identified By The FBI
A day after it issued an alarming warning about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the FBI said it has identified the person behind it. On Thursday afternoon, the FBI's Newark office tweeted that it had "received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." Further details were not shared, but they asked the public to "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility."
AOL Corp
Squatter poses as student to live in Stanford dorms for 10 months, university says
An Alabama man is accused of posing as a student to live in Stanford University dorms for 10 months, officials told news outlets. Campus police gave the man a “stay-away” letter and removed him from campus on Thursday, Oct. 27, university spokeswoman Dee Mostofi told McClatchy News. Police...
Idaho, other states drop out of effort to track concerning behaviors in high school students
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened a mental health crisis among America’s young people, a small group of states quietly withdrew from the nation’s largest public effort to track concerning behaviors in high school students. Colorado, Florida, and Idaho will not participate in a key part of the Centers...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Funders address gun violence as public health, social justice issue
Amid a surge in gun violence across the United States, funders increasingly are supporting collaborative community violence intervention (CVI) efforts, which can include hospital-based intervention, street outreach, and intense mentorship models. Such a holistic, public health-focused approach requires long-term public funding, however, so foundations are strategically supporting research and data collection, coordination, and technical assistance.
The United States of Political Violence
To better understand how the threat of violence against public officials is transforming America, TIME collected 50 case studies—one from each state—since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
