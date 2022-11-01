ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Extreme risk protection orders assist in preventing mass shooting events, study shows

By Kate Barnes, U-M Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention
umich.edu
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

50 facts about guns in America

The right to bear arms conferred by the Second Amendment is one of the most debated pieces of legislation in U.S. history; it is repeatedly challenged or upheld in court and also is subject to fierce debate among gun rights organizations, political action committees, and news organizations. Consequently, for better or worse, guns are inextricably tied to America's image, with the U.S. leading the world in firearms possession. In 2020 alone, Americans collectively bought more than 21 million firearms; in 2021, they bought a further estimated 19 million, according to FBI data. And while America only accounts for 5% of...
ALABAMA STATE
The Week

FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

FBI identifies suspect accused of threatening New Jersey synagogues

The FBI says it has identified a suspect who allegedly threatened synagogues in New Jersey and that they no longer pose a threat to the public.The agency’s Newark office said on Thursday it had received credible information of a “broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urged Jewish leaders to take appropriate security precautions.In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the FBI’s Newark office said there was no ongoing danger to the community. It did not specify if any arrests had been made or charges laid.“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Sacramento

Group works to protect indigenous languages among tribes

SACRAMENTO – There is a race against time to preserve tribal culture and keep indigenous languages alive.But what is in a word? If you are Jay Fife, it is revitalization.In the Muscogee language, he said, "Now, I'm able to speak our language." He is considered to be a second-language learner. Though, this was not always the case.The Language Conservancy CEO Wil Meya's mission is to protect indigenous languages worldwide including in North America. The nonprofit told CBS13 it used to take 20 years to develop a dictionary. Now, it is one year.One technique it uses is called rapid word collection."In...
SACRAMENTO, CA
buzzfeednews.com

A Man Behind An Alleged "Broad Threat To Synagogues" Was Identified By The FBI

A day after it issued an alarming warning about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the FBI said it has identified the person behind it. On Thursday afternoon, the FBI's Newark office tweeted that it had "received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." Further details were not shared, but they asked the public to "take all security precautions to protect your community and facility."
FLORIDA STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Funders address gun violence as public health, social justice issue

Amid a surge in gun violence across the United States, funders increasingly are supporting collaborative community violence intervention (CVI) efforts, which can include hospital-based intervention, street outreach, and intense mentorship models. Such a holistic, public health-focused approach requires long-term public funding, however, so foundations are strategically supporting research and data collection, coordination, and technical assistance.
TIME

The United States of Political Violence

To better understand how the threat of violence against public officials is transforming America, TIME collected 50 case studies—one from each state—since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy