This Photo Of Camilla Parker Bowles’ Plane After Bird Strike Is Startling

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles recently took a vacation, but things ended on a rather stressful note. The plane she flew home on was struck by a bird, and a photo of the plane after the collision is shocking the internet. The Queen Consort’s Relaxing Getaway. Bowles headed to...
Anita Durairaj

The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.

