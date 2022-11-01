Read full article on original website
This Photo Of Camilla Parker Bowles’ Plane After Bird Strike Is Startling
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles recently took a vacation, but things ended on a rather stressful note. The plane she flew home on was struck by a bird, and a photo of the plane after the collision is shocking the internet. The Queen Consort’s Relaxing Getaway. Bowles headed to...
The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer
Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.
‘It’s So Hard!’: Meghan Markle, Pamela Adlon Bond Over British Citizenship Test
Marrying into the royal family seems like a dream come true to many, but Meghan Markle recently revealed that marrying Prince Harry meant a lot of studying. On a recent episode of her podcast, Markle and her guest, Pamela Adlon, bonded over hitting the books for their British citizenship tests.
