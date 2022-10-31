ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix launches a cheaper tier with ads

Netflix is launching a Basic with Ads tier on Nov. 3, 2022. This new plan will be the cheapest of Netflix’s offerings at $6.99 a month, but it will also introduce advertisements to a streaming service long known for its premium nature. Netflix Basic with Ads will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and in many other countries.

