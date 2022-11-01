Read full article on original website
PayPal slides after forecasting lower annual revenue
(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc lowered annual revenue in anticipation of a broader economic downturn that could affect consumer spending, sending shares of the online payments company down 11% in extended trading on Thursday. The forecast of 10% growth in annual revenue on an adjusted basis compared to 11% earlier, echoes...
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Some small shareholders in Swedish Match sell out ahead of bid deadline
(Reuters) – Swedish Match’s small shareholders have sold parts or all of their holdings to lock in profits even though they oppose Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International’s $16 billion bid for the company. PMI launched its bid for the maker of tobacco and nicotine oral products at 106...
Gucci owner Kering in advanced talks to buy Tom Ford – WSJ
(Reuters) – French luxury group Kering is in advanced discussions to buy fashion brand Tom Ford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Gucci owner has been competing for the luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford in 2005, with rivals...
Speculators’ net long USD bets shrink to a more than 1-year low -CFTC, Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Speculators’ net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar...
Fed’s Barkin: Sees ‘potentially a higher end point’ for Fed rates
(Reuters) – Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more “deliberatively” on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected. Speaking...
Televisa’s Izzi unit launches mobile packages with AT&T
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican broadcaster Televisa’s phone and internet service provider, Izzi, has partnered with AT&T Inc to roll out a set of low-cost mobile phone plans across the country, Izzi said on Thursday. The packages will be available to Izzi’s 6.5 million clients but are not...
Latam’s MercadoLibre’s net profit rises 36%, fueled by fintech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter net income up 36% from a year earlier, as it nearly doubled its fintech revenues, helping offset a relative slowdown in online shopping. The Argentina-based company, which operates in countries across Latin America, posted...
