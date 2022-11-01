Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
Music at the Market: Wood Family Tradition
Mother Nature had other pressing plans that caused a performance of The Wood Family Tradition last month to be cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Even though the Atlantic Hurricane season does not wrap until the end of November, Surry County residents are ready to try again. Coming up this Friday...
Mount Airy News
Just the beginning?
Official hopes Red Ribbon drug education efforts continue. Leland Tate, 4, tries his hand at the hammer smash machine. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Kayden Tate, 13, gets some help from her mom, Jennifer Tate, with Halloween make-up she’s planning to put to good use during Saturday’s Red Ribbon gathering at Riverside Park in Mount Airy. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Mount Airy News
Easter: Quit talking, start doing
All through October stories have been chronicling the efforts related to national Red Ribbon Week and how drug education presentations were being taken into schools with the help of local law enforcement, community volunteers, and the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery. Since Red Ribbon Week and Prevention Month...
Mount Airy News
Special Olympians Halloween bash
Either an amazingly sophisticated dog costume, or more likely a four legged friend takes a short break at Fisher River Park during the Special Olympics Halloween party for their athletes. Some of the participants of the costumer contest during a Halloween party at Fisher River Park. Spiderman is sending a...
Mount Airy News
Historical group plans annual meeting
DOBSON — Persons interested in area history are invited to an upcoming event at which a representative of Old Salem will be the special speaker. This is planned during the annual meeting of the Surry County Historical Society on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting, open to everyone,...
Elkin Tribune
County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback
Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
WXII 12
Davidson County High Schoolers no longer allowed to charge lunches after $10,000 accumulated since August
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After calls and e-mails to the WXII 12 newsroom, 12 investigates set out to find answers as to why Davidson County High Schoolers can no longer charge lunches. Starting today, high school students in Davidson County will no longer be allowed to charge their school...
Mount Airy News
Cardinal duo finishes 2A State Runner-up
The 2A Doubles State Runners-up are pictured with members of their fan club. Pictured, from left: Belle Bullington, Evelyn Ruedisueli, Tara Martin, Alison Hooker, JoAnn Sutterby, Austin Fleming, Cooper Motsinger and Kelly Motsinger. Cardinal Athletics. Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli receive their trophies after finishing State Runners-up in the 2A...
State grants will fund additional SROs for Rockingham Co. elementary schools
WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools spends millions of dollars each school year to keep schools safe. "It's as important as educating our children because if we can't keep them safe, how can we teach them and educate them?" said Rockingham County Schools PIO, Adam Powell. New state grants...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Mount Airy News
Local woman logs $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH — Sometimes one’s first choice doesn’t turn out to be the best one and that was the case for a Surry County woman who recently won a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina lottery. After Dana Pruitt of Pilot Mountain couldn’t buy the scratch-off ticket she...
WXII 12
North Carolinians try their luck at winning $1.2B Powerball jackpot
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — ThePowerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion. There was no winning ticket on Monday so the drawing is Wednesday night. People have been coming by all day to Betty's Outdoors store in Walnut Cove, buying lottery tickets. The store owner, Kevin Moore, said they’ve sold...
WBTV
Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
Mount Airy News
Cards Together: Win or Lose
Merry Parker Boaz serves for East Surry during the fifth set. The East Surry student section marvels at a serve from Bella Hutchens. East Surry libero Samarin Kipple (7) drops to a knee to receive a McMichael serve. Cory Smith | The News. Cardinal Kate McCraw leaves her feet in...
ourdavie.com
Buckshot comes through during short duck season
When I was growing up, I used to have trouble sleeping the night before opening day of gun season for white-tailed deer, which in the part of Virginia where I hunted was the third Monday in November. With dozens and dozens of deer tags used since my first opening day...
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
thestokesnews.com
Tide’s defense shutdowns Wildcats
Daniel Stanley records one of his 19 tackles in the game against Galax. Dillon Stanley (7) had a long night with seven carries and no yards against Galax. The Wildcats’ Mason Cain runs for a 15-yard gain in the first quarter. Robert Money | The Stokes News. GALAX –...
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
Mount Airy News
Dobson candidate dies as election looms
DOBSON — The death of a town council candidate in Dobson has put a damper on the campaign season in Surry County. Sharon Gates-Hodges died last Friday at age 65, just 11 days before the Nov. 8 general election. Gates-Hodges, a resident of Freeman Street in the county seat,...
Comments / 0