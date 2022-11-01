ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man killed by Dallas police identified

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy.

Dallas Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park. He was wounded by return fire and died at the hospital.

A second man described as an uninvolved bystander was also wounded but we don't know if he was shot by Doddy or by police.

Dallas police have promised to release officers' body cam video on Wednesday.

