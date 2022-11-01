Read full article on original website
Related
Why most winter season snow forecasts for NJ are total baloney
Earlier this week, I published an article with a detailed analysis of when "snow season" historically begins here in New Jersey. (Spoiler alert: It already started — measurable snow has fallen in New Jersey in eight months of the year, from October through May.) This is also the time...
NJ weather: Four days in the 70s, dry spell lasts even longer
Friday will be the day number 5 of 8 of this warm stretch. Moving into the first weekend of November, we're talking about temperatures in the 70s. That is 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Soak it in!. Record high temperatures range between 76 and...
The Absolute Best Small Towns In New Jersey For A Weekend Getaway
You've been working hard lately and decided that it's time for a weekend getaway. Just a few days to yourself to unwind, relax and recharge. Sounds great, right?. So you do a little research trying to find a great little town to go to for a weekend getaway here in the Garden State but run into an issue.
Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer
Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
Hey, New Jersey: Pennsylvania might have us beat in tomato pie game
My daughter works at a major hospital in Philadelphia. Recently one of her co-workers ordered a tomato pie for a fellow employee who was leaving. He's a big pizza fan and prides himself in making his own. So, they ordered him a tomato pie WITH HIS PICTURE ON IT! How...
Will N.J. have a snowy winter this year? Here’s what 7 winter forecasts predict.
For many New Jersey snow lovers, last winter was a dud, with snowfall totals running far below average — except in South Jersey. Will we see a repeat during the upcoming winter season of 2022 to 2023? Or will we get plenty of use out of our snowblowers?. There...
How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property...
See New Jersey Baker’s National Debut On The Food Network This Weekend
I have never been more ready to eat cake in my entire life. According to APP.com, New Jersey is about to be well represented on a Food Network competition show. His name is Cristian Rojas and he is from Neptune. He has made a name for himself baking custom cakes...
Are You One Of the Many New Jersey Powerball Winners?
Well, aren’t we lucky in New Jersey? The Powerball is the talk of the town and we have three major winners in our state as well as fifteen 50 thousand dollar winners as well! As my homey Adam Sandler would say, “not too shabby”. Make sure to...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?
The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Alcohol delivery app launches in New Jersey — but only in parts of state
New Jersey, how would you like your booze delivered to your front door in mere minutes?. A leading alcohol delivery platform launched in 2014, that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, has announced the launch of its service in New Jersey. The Saucey alcohol delivery app, which already exists...
Record for schools involved in NJ fresh fruit and vegetable program
A record high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-23 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher made the announcement as part of the State Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for students. The U.S. Department...
PhillyBite
What is New Jersey State Bird?
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
National Sandwich Day! The Best Sandwich Shop in New Jersey
Today, Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day so obviously, we have to talk sandwiches and the best place in New Jersey for a great sandwich. That's how you can celebrate today, go out and grab a delicious sandwich for lunch or dinner and enjoy. I think I would go...
The Delicious Jersey Shore Restaurant Week Is Back New Jersey
New Jersey is known for having some pretty amazing restaurants. If you want delicious steak, you can go to one of our exquisite steak houses. Seafood, literally throw a rock and you'll hit a good spot. You want Italian food? Step outside, good Italian food is everywhere!. So I can't...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0