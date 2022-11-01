ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing Bone-In Chicken Wings For A Limited Time

Chick-fil-A is best known for its waffle fries and obviously, its chicken. The brand's chicken is painstakingly picked for purity, ensuring that it's free of harmful chemicals and that it's not mixed with anything else before being prepared. But look at the description of the chicken items on its website and you'll notice something about each and every one of them; from fried and grilled sandwiches, and nuggets, too, the company has thus far only used boneless chicken.
Whataburger adds chili cheese fries to menu

Whataburger is continuing to make chili lovers’ dreams come true. On Monday, the burger chain announced that it is introducing chili cheese fries to its menu. The menu item includes fries topped with cheddar jack cheese and its newly introduced beef chili. “We’re answering the call from Whataburger fans...
Spiced Cranberry Sprite

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar are now available nationwide while supplies last. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry comes in a 20-ounce bottle, 7.5-ounce cans in a six-pack and 12-ounce cans in a 12-pack. Its Zero Sugar variety comes in a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans. To...

