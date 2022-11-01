Read full article on original website
Related
Calling All Plant Moms: Save 20% on Indoor Plants With This Exclusive Discount Code All Weekend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Plants make people happy — it’s plain and simple. Whether you’ve got a small bonsai on your desk or your living room is covered head to toe in plants of different shapes and sizes, there’s a solid chance that whatever greenery you keep in your home is sure to put a smile on your face every now and again. But, you know what makes folks even happier than plants? Plants on sale. Right now, SPY readers are in for a big treat....
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: 2 Orange-Toned Nightstands Rescued from the Curb Get a Boho-Modern Refresh
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Before and After: A Tiny Home Office Becomes a Sweet Nursery (and Family Gathering Spot) with the Same IKEA KALLAX Shelving as a Focal Point
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many designers and content creators that came before her, designer Katherine Thewlis of Haus Matter joined the popular, six-week-long One Room Challenge (which she took on during her first trimester of pregnancy, nonetheless!) to transform her former office into a nursery that’s so much more than just a place for her youngest to sleep.
Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
I’m an interior designer – here are the tired trends which are so overdone – no one should have pampas grass anymore
WHEN it comes to decorating your home there are some trends that will still look great years down the line, and there are others that are already tired. An interior designer revealed exactly what you should avoid and what is a good investment on Instagram. Anthony Immediato is an interior...
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
SignalsAZ
Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free
Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’
Add this to your cart sooner than later.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
realhomes.com
9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season
All things pumpkin-spice step aside, because Christmas has (nearly) arrived. That’s right, put away your Halloween decorations, and switch out your fall bedding sheets — it’s time to say hello to the holiday season. What better way to do so than with a Christmas wreath? It’s one of our all-time favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you adorn your door with one, use it as a centerpiece, or find a space on an indoor wall, wreaths add a decorative touch that ceases to go out of style year after year.
Women's Health
Beyoncé Shared A Rare Look At Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably In A Blue Suit At The Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. Everyone, how does it feel to be...
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless
Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
New York Post
Save big on home furnishings with this Pottery Barn blowout sale
Red alert! There’s been an accident at the Pottery Barn Warehouse!. The machines that manufacture the tasteful throws, cozy blankets, handsome bed frames, and durable rugs has gone haywire, resulting in a massive surplus of all of those items, and more!. To help offload their product, Pottery Barn is...
12tomatoes.com
Kim Kardashian Shares A Peek Inside Her Perfectly Organized Pantry
When it comes to the kitchen, everyone has different versions of how to properly organize a pantry. If you’re like me, there is probably no rhyme or reason to your pantry. To be honest, I started out with the best of intentions trying to get my pantry in order, but after a week or two, the system just devolved into chaos. The spices went on the same shelf as the pastas, and the rice was placed with the cans – it was all a mess.
PopSugar
Tupperware Is Now Available at Target — Shop the Collection Here
Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ramblin’ Rose: 24 Ft. Tiny Home
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden
As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0