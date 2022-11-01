Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Ivy’s Got Bank! Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Daughter Bid on $80K Diamond Earrings at Grandmom’s Wearable Art Gala
Ten-year-old Blue Ivy Carter is apparently a little lady in control of her spending power. Blue’s got a lot of green, and at her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s annual Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, she placed a bid for an $80,000 pair of earrings. The little lady’s a big spender!
Silkyween! Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At Nelly’s Marvelous Mo-Town Revue In Atlanta
Nelly closed out Halloween with his star-studded Mo-town Revue costume party that brought out Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Polow Da Don, Johntá Austin, Lou Williams, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi and Todd, and many more for some silky good fun in Atlanta. The marvelous affair took guests back to...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus
The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
Kanye West, now known as Ye, blasted Diddy in a text exchange that he shared to Instagram after Diddy criticized the Yeezy founder's "White Lives Matter" shirts.
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)
Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms
Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are sure Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ stellar Halloween costume won him a direct ticket to DCU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs might have just earned his spot on the Best Halloween costumes list for his stellar costume and exceptional performance as everyone’s favorite Clown Prince of Crime. As celebrities reveal their most eccentric Halloween costumes, they prove time and again their undeniable talent of re-living...
More Than A Woman: Happy Birthday Toni Braxton!
Check out this gallery of one of the most decorated female artists of all time on her 55th birthday!
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event
The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
Ashanti Says Irv Gotti 'Lied' As She Breaks Her Silence On 'Murder Inc' Doc
Ashanti finally tells her side of the story.
Nick Cannon is preparing for baby No. 11
Less than one year after Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s newborn son, Zen, died of a brain tumor, she is ready to deliver another child. Scott made the announcement on her Instagram page on Oct. 26, 2022. She captioned the photo with “With you by my side … ,” as she sported a blue dress and a large baby bump.
Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members
Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that. Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.
Essence
Girls United Summit Lineup: Jayda Wayda, Reginae Carter, Aoki Lee Simmons, And More!
These women and girls are certainly #ForeverTheBlueprint. The Girls United Summit is back and better than ever! Mark your calendars for November 5, 2022, because the GU Summit will turn up the #ForeverTheBlueprint energy several notches in Atlanta. Prepare to mix and mingle, learn something and make your voice heard in a judgment-free zone. This year’s summit is brought to you by major sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.
Widow of late Tupac Shakur producer sues over royalties
The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper’s mother is refusing to pay under a contract. Plaintiff Capucine Jackson, the widow of Johnny Lee Jackson, is seeking at least $500,000 in her breach-of-contract...
HipHopDX.com
Future, E-40 & Tobe Nwigwe To Appear On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack
Future, E-40, Tobe Nwigwe, Burna Boy and more are slated to appear on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The blockbuster’s soundtrack’s tracklist was revealed on Wednesday (November 2) ahead of its Friday arrival (November 4) and it’s a star-studded global affair across the 19 tracks, including Rihanna’s epic return to music with lead single “Lift Me Up.”
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 1