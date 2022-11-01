ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother

Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
Who Is Snoop Dogg’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shante Broadus

The prolific rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is one of the most successful artists of all time, and his business partner, who has managed to largely stay out of the public spotlight, just so happens to be his wife, Shante Broadus. From his breakout album Doggystyle to his first No. 1 single […]
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)

Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
Al B. Sure! out of 2-month coma, son confirms

Al B. Sure! is now out of the hospital after being in a coma for two months, according to his son. Al B. Sure Jr. His son started the post off by thanking everyone for his birthday wishes. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” his son posted. “Been...
City Girls To Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event

The City Girls have been announced as headlining performers for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop concert event. Set to take place on Nov. 17th at Academy LA, the program will celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the R&B and Hip-Hop industry. Previous honorees include the founder/CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles,  Epic Records Chair & CEO Sylvia Rhone, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and more. More from VIBE.comFlo Milli, JID, Larry June, And More Join D'USSÉ At Made in America FestivalONE Musicfest Showcased Generations Of Black Music And CultureJT Defends...
Nick Cannon is preparing for baby No. 11

Less than one year after Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s newborn son, Zen, died of a brain tumor, she is ready to deliver another child. Scott made the announcement on her Instagram page on Oct. 26, 2022. She captioned the photo with “With you by my side … ,” as she sported a blue dress and a large baby bump.
Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members

Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that. Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.
Girls United Summit Lineup: Jayda Wayda, Reginae Carter, Aoki Lee Simmons, And More!

These women and girls are certainly #ForeverTheBlueprint. The Girls United Summit is back and better than ever! Mark your calendars for November 5, 2022, because the GU Summit will turn up the #ForeverTheBlueprint energy several notches in Atlanta. Prepare to mix and mingle, learn something and make your voice heard in a judgment-free zone. This year’s summit is brought to you by major sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford, and American Airlines.
Widow of late Tupac Shakur producer sues over royalties

The widow of a musician and producer who worked with Tupac Shakur is seeking royalties she alleges the company formed by the late rapper’s mother is refusing to pay under a contract. Plaintiff Capucine Jackson, the widow of Johnny Lee Jackson, is seeking at least $500,000 in her breach-of-contract...
Future, E-40 & Tobe Nwigwe To Appear On ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Future, E-40, Tobe Nwigwe, Burna Boy and more are slated to appear on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The blockbuster’s soundtrack’s tracklist was revealed on Wednesday (November 2) ahead of its Friday arrival (November 4) and it’s a star-studded global affair across the 19 tracks, including Rihanna’s epic return to music with lead single “Lift Me Up.”
