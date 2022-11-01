Read full article on original website
Related
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Adventurous! See Rare Photos of Their Youngest Child
Motherhood has remained Julia Roberts’ biggest priority since welcoming her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004. The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, expanded their family in 2007 with the arrival of their youngest son, Henry. The proud parents have shared rare photos of their little one on social media to mark some of his biggest accomplishments over the years.
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery
Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
toofab.com
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing. “I’m also...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
mailplus.co.uk
Troubled Friends star Perry: I dumped Julia Roberts because I was scared she’d leave me
FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has told how he wooed Julia Roberts with hundreds of fax messages - before ditching her because he feared she would leave him. Perry, 53, revealed that their romance began after the Pretty Woman actress was approached to appear in the sitcom in 1995. Producers urged him to contact Ms Roberts after she stipulated she would only take a guest role if she could be in a storyline with his character, Chandler Bing.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney discuss 'no dating policy' and becoming 'fast friends'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are back together again on the silver screen for the first time in more than five years with their new romantic comedy, "Ticket to Paradise." They first worked together in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and collaborated again two years later on "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." While the Hollywood stars earned their stripes in the industry, dating each other was never part of their stories.
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life
One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.
Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir” by Paul Newman (Knopf):. Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Self-assured in his talents the Oscar winner was not. A sexual ace with the ladies? Hardly. Nor was he the devoted husband and family man presented to the public.
Jennifer Garner Describes Her 50th Birthday Party in April: 'I Basically Had Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner's 50th birthday bash was one for the books — she would know, as she threw it herself!. The actress celebrated her milestone birthday back in April, and opened up about the festivities to Town & Country in a cover interview for the publication's November Philanthropy Issue. "I...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0