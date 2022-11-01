Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
US Jewish leaders respond to early Israeli election results
While the next Israeli government has not been formed yet, opinions on the subject among American Jewry largely have been. And the bottom line among the mainstream Jewish community is a willingness to work with an Israeli government in any form, even if there might be misgivings. “The fact that...
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
Benjamin Netanyahu may be back – but the true victory belongs to Israel’s far right | Lloyd Green
The election of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party could put enormous pressure on Israel’s international relationships, says US attorney Lloyd Green
Why the Jewish People Are the Rightful Owners of the Land of Israel | Opinion
Before the establishment of the State of Israel, the only people who called themselves "Palestinians" were the Jews.
President Trump Is the Greatest President Ever for Israel and American Jews | Opinion
In recent weeks, we've seen Jew-hatred promoted by rapper and designer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), basketball player Kyrie Irving, and the legion of ignorant haters inspired by their bigotry. On a per capita basis, Jews are the victims of more hate crimes in America than any other group; over 10 times as many as Asians or Latinos, more than twice as many as Muslims or African Americans, and 50% more than episodes of violence pertaining to sexual orientation or gender identity.
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset. “We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see...
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Jewish Press
Memo to Biden: Please Stop ‘Saving’ Israeli Democracy from Israelis
The votes in Israel’s latest Knesset election are still being counted, but the exit polls confirmed the worst fears of the Biden administration. While Israel isn’t getting the same kind of obsessive attention it has received at times in the past, there’s no question that President Joe Biden and his foreign-policy team have strong opinions about who should be running the Jewish state that are echoed by most Democrats and the liberal mainstream media.
The Jewish Press
Fact: Israeli Firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir is Soaring in the Polls. Why?
The rise of Itamar Ben-Gvir is one of the major storylines of Israel’s fifth election cycle in little more than three years. The political firebrand from the right flank of Israel’s political spectrum is soaring in popularity, with polls showing his Religious Zionist bloc garnering as many as 14 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.
Jewish settlers storm town and pepper spray Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Jewish settlers stormed through a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Thursday, throwing stones at Palestinian cars and using pepper spray on troops who were trying to disperse the settlers. The settler rampage late Wednesday comes days after a similar incident in the same area...
Netanyahu eyes comeback as Israel votes in fifth election in four years
Israelis are heading to the ballot box for an unprecedented fifth time in four years on Tuesday, as Israel holds yet another national election aimed at ending the country's ongoing political deadlock.
Opinion: What a Netanyahu comeback means for Israel -- and the world
"Benjamin Netanyahu's victory wasn't just an 'all about me' headline. It reflects and consolidates trend lines that have been in evidence for quite some time," writes Aaron David Miller on Bibi's comeback to Israeli politics.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Again, the vote centers around former premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to lead while...
Cleveland Jewish News
American Jewish organizations issue a range of reactions to Israel’s election results
As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
BBC
Israel elections: Outgoing PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on victory
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in Tuesday's general election. Mr Lapid said he had called his rival to wish him luck and tell him he would ensure an orderly transition of power. Mr Netanyahu's Likud party and its far-right and religious allies won...
The Guardian view on Israel’s latest election: a frightening day for democracy
In some ways, Tuesday’s election looked drearily familiar to voters in Israel – inevitably so, as the fifth in less than four years. Once again, it was fought to a large degree on whether Benjamin Netanyahu, still on trial for corruption, is fit for office. The official results will not be declared until next week, and tiny shifts in votes could push smaller parties over the threshold for representation, which can be critical in the usually drawn out process of coalition-building. Nonetheless, it seems extremely likely that Mr Netanyahu will be back as prime minister once more, with a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset, after a brief interregnum.
Comments / 0