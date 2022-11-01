Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
TVOvermind
Why the Grandchildren of Elvis Presley Were Unable to Attend His 85th Birthday
The world is more than a little familiar with the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Though the iconic music legend never had a chance to meet even one of his grandchildren, they’ve grown up in the spotlight. Unfortunately, the spotlight for some of the grandchildren of Elvis Presley was too much to handle. His grandson was so overwhelmed with the comparisons and the idea that he had to be a particular person or reach a certain level of success that he fell into a deep depression and took his own life. It’s no way for a child to live to be constantly compared to someone they never met. The pressure is too much. However, the grandchildren of Elvis Presley, still living, could not attend the celebration of the birthday of their deceased grandfather.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death
Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
Lisa Marie Presley ‘Horrified’ After Elvis Caught Her Singing at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley recalls being 'horrified' after Elvis caught her singing into a hairbrush at Graceland when she was a toddler.
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
womenworking.com
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Dolly Parton’s Husband ‘Grieved Uncontrollably for a Year’ After His Dog Died
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, was very close to his dog, Popeye. According to Parton, her husband was sent into uncontrollable grief after his furry friend died.
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Michael J. Fox Gushes Over Wife Ahead of Major Wedding Anniversary
As Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan count down the days to their 35th wedding anniversary next July, Fox couldn't stop gushing over Pollan in a new interview. The two are putting on a charity gala called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's on Oct. 29, and Fox spoke with ET about the event.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
Pattie Boyd Called Marriage to George Harrison a ‘Ludicrous and Hateful Life’
According to George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, their life together was a "ludicrous and hateful one" because of his mood swings, drug use, and affairs.
Elvis Presley’s Last Words to His Dad Were ‘I’ve Really Enjoyed This’ After Talking for 6 Hours Straight at Graceland
Here's a look at Elvis Presley's relationship with his father, Vernon, and that last words he spoke to his dad during a visit to Graceland.
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Former East Tennessee Home Is Officially On The Market For $3.5 Million
If you wanna live like queen Dolly Parton, now’s your chance. Her former East Tennessee home is officially on the market for a cool 3.5 million, and is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, not too far from Douglas Lake. Dolly’s late parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, bought the 1,548-square-foot...
Comments / 0