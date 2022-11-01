Read full article on original website
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. See...
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Mexican Beach Town of Zihuatanejo
They say familiarity breeds contempt, which might be why some American travelers dismiss Mexico as a valid destination. Proximity aside, the over-saturation of American influence in cities like Cabo and Cancun, Tulum and even Mexico City is another argument against, but sticking to those touristy areas is for amateurs. There’s such an abundance of diversity of culture, landscape and lifestyle in our southern neighbor, that it would take a whole lifetime to explore. That might be a worthy way to spend a life, but in this case we’ve only got a weekend — why not explore one of the best, still somewhat-undiscovered beachy corners of the state of Guerrero instead?
This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!. One study done by Vacation Renter found...
Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year
The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho.
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card ® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card ® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts ® property through American Express Travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/ American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)
Caribbean Tropical Development, Bermuda Triangle Subtropical Development Possible
Two areas are being monitored for development in the Atlantic Basin. One area may develop into a tropical storm, possibly a hurricane next week in the Caribbean Sea. That could pose a threat to parts of the Caribbean and Central America next week. A second area in the Bermuda Triangle...
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Coral reef etiquette when snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLUU (KHON2) – Snorkeling in Hawaii can be a very enjoyable experience. You get to see the beautiful sights of marine life underneath the ocean. Coral reefs and other marine habitats are bucket list items to see when visiting Hawaii. However, it is important to remember corals and the marine life they support can be threatened or damaged by visitors who come to admire them.
Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, USA (with Map & Photos)
The Dry Tortugas National Park is home to the impressive Fort Jefferson, built by the United States government in the 19th century. Although this is the essence of the park, the beautiful reef islands, seven in total, that make up the Dry Tortugas deserve to be delirium. You can tour the valid and spend the rest of the day enjoying the soft sand beaches and snorkeling in the clear, shallow waters.
Where to Find the Best Costa Rica All Inclusive Packages
Costa Rica has become 2022’s holiday hotspot. For those seeking to sink into a slower pace, there are now hundreds of package vacation deals on the market, but which to choose?. Between its tropical beaches, staggering biodiversity and scintillating culture, it’s a wonder we haven’t all been holidaying in...
Experts share best times to book, airport hacks and more holiday travel insights
Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, shared his best airfare, airport and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel
While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
Lisa Weakens to Tropical Storm After Leaving Belize's Main Port in Dark
BELIZE CITY (Reuters) -Lisa weakened into a tropical storm as it moved across Belize Wednesday, leaving much of the country's largest city in the dark, although there were no reports of deaths or major damage so far in the Caribbean nation famed for its tourist appeal. The eye of Lisa...
BVI Yacht / Catamaran Charter: The best companies
Situated in the eastern Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands attract large numbers of visitors every year, including many yacht enthusiasts who come to enjoy its idyllic cruising grounds. Among the world’s most stunning beauty spots, the jaw-droppingly beautiful emerald waters that surround the island chain make the BVI a hugely...
Lisa forecast to make landfall over Belize as a hurricane
Tropical Storm “Lisa” formed in the Caribbean Sea at 15:00 UTC on October 31, 2022, as the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. At the time, Lisa’s center was located about 285 km (175 miles) south of Kingston, Jamaica. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall over Belize on November 2.
Turkey Visa for Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Timor and Saudi Citizens
There is an online Turkish visa option that makes the process quick and hassle-free for eligible citizens of St. Lucia. You only need to provide the basic documents. The Turkey e-Visa allows applicants to apply for the St. Lucia Turkey e-Visa. Citizens of Saint Lucia are welcome in Turkey. All you need is an ordinary passport and visa as travel documents. You can get a 90-day multiple-entry visa to Turkey valid for 180 days from the visa issuance date.
