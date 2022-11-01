Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Portland startup raises $5.5M for tech that monitors reliability of cloud products
Metrist, a Portland-based startup designed to monitor the reliability of cloud services and products from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure and others, launched on Tuesday with $5.5 million in funding. The company was co-founded by CEO Jeff Martens and CTO Ryan Duffield, whose experience in DevOps traces back to...
TechCrunch
Metrist raises $5.5M to provide better cloud service outage data
The overall idea behind Metrist is pretty straightforward, but there are surprisingly few companies doing this. While products like Twitter or StatusPage (which is now owned by Atlassian) allow companies to easily communicate issues with their services to their users, they don’t always reflect every problem and service degradation — something that then comes into play when it’s time to review an SLA agreement or a contract comes up for renewal and the two parties have vastly different perceptions of a product’s reliability. And while application performance monitoring and observability tools like New Relic or Honeycomb can give you some of this data, it’s not their core use case, as these services tend to be inward facing.
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
Phys.org
Unipolar quantum optoelectronic devices: Higher speeds in free-space optical communications in the midinfrared band
Telecommunications have reshaped many aspects of our lives over the past few decades by providing incredibly convenient ways to share and access information. One of the most important enablers for this transformation has been the adoption and improvement of broadband technologies, which cram enormous amounts of data over wide frequency bands to achieve unprecedented transfer speeds. Today, most large cities have fiber optics-based networks that distribute high-speed internet directly to every home.
TechCrunch
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
Android Headlines
Verizon Announces 10-Year Price Lock For Its Home Internet
Verizon is taking on T-Mobile with a price lock campaign of its own. It has announced a ten-year price guarantee across its Home Internet products. You will pay the same monthly fee for its broadband service in 2032 as you pay today. The offer is applicable across all 5G Home, Fios, and LTE Home Internet products but is available only for new customers.
The best portable chargers and power banks in 2022
Need to keep your devices going while you're on the go? The best portable chargers to keep them juiced up.
petapixel.com
Camera-to-Cloud RAW is the Start of the Computational Revolution
Adobe recently announced new Camera to Cloud integrations, following its recent acquisition of Frame.io. The Fuji X-H2S will become the first stills camera to natively shoot “to the cloud”. This might seem like a niche feature, however look beyond the headlines and this could be a generational step change. Not only because of the ability save to the cloud (like Google Photos) but because of what this then enables.
Phone Arena
Samsung's US Galaxy S22 Android 13 rollout expands from Verizon to T-Mobile
Samsung was somewhat unexpectedly only the second major (non-Google) smartphone vendor to update (at least) one of its Android devices to the latest stable OS version, following relatively shortly after OnePlus. What you may not have realized is that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra started receiving over-the-air Android...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
TechCrunch
Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call
As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. That project would become Xata, a serverless data platform that is generally available starting today. The platform is built from several...
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
Virgin Media broadband customers just got a brilliant free speed upgrade
Faster internet unlocked for free
marktechpost.com
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Deep Learning-Based Method For Adapting An MDE Model Trained On One Labeled Dataset To Another, Unlabeled Dataset
Depth data is crucial for various robot uses, including navigation, mapping, and obstacle avoidance. Monocular depth estimation (MDE), which makes depth predictions using only a single image, can be more useful in particular situations. It is inexpensive, compact, power-efficient, and requires no calibration over its long service life. Due to...
How a blind engineer developed an AI app to help people with sight loss
The designer of a groundbreaking text-reading app, that started life as a Microsoft side-project, explains how it’s now a lifeline for blind people and those with literacy issues
Comments / 0