Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
The Best New Video Games Coming In November To Keep You Busy Until Christmas
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best New Video Games Releasing In November 2022 Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Meta Quest Sonic Frontiers – PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, PC God of War: Ragnarok – PlayStation Among Us VR – PC, Meta Quest Goat Simulator 3 – PlayStation, Xbox, PC Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – Switch Evil West – PlayStation, Xbox, PC Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – PC Figuring out the best games releasing in November is tricky for one reason: November absolutely stacked with big games. The end of the year often brings the...
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
The Verge
Xbox Game Pass’ November lineup includes two of the best games of the year
Xbox Game Pass is getting some great games in November, including the official Xbox releases of two of my favorite games of the year: Return to Monkey Island and Vampire Survivors. Return to Monkey Island is the newest entry in the Monkey Island point-and-click adventure game series. It’s a delightful...
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
IGN
Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game - Official Release Date Trailer
Bringing a fresh twist to the deck-building genre, Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game takes inspiration from ‘cultivators’ in Chinese mythology - gifted people who seek to become immortal beings. Compete with players across the globe in online tournaments utilizing an expansive range of cards supporting multiple playstyles. Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game releases on December 6th on Steam.
Engadget
‘Vampire Survivors’ is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th
There’s a reason that, month after month, Vampire Survivors has been the most-played game on Steam Deck: it’s a blast. Your character auto-fires weapons as thousands of enemies invade the screen. All you have control over in the heat of the moment are the character’s movement and their weapon and item loadout (there are persistent powerups you can unlock as well). It’s one of those games that you have to play to really get the appeal, and it’ll soon be far easier for many people to check it out.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of 1995 SNES Game This Month
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a remake of a classic SNES tactical role-playing game. The most nostalgic console for many, the SNES library needs no introduction. And if you were around back in 1995 you probably need no introduction to a little game called Front Mission, which didn't come west until it was released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, giving it a bit of a mystical reputation in the west among hardcore SNES fans. As you may know, a remake of the game, dubbed Front Mission 1st: Remake, was announced earlier this year. Last month, it was slated for a November release, and today we learned when exactly in November it's releasing.
Spooky month is so much better with the best Xbox Game Pass horror games
In honor of the spookiest of months, October, I aspired to only play horror and thriller games. Xbox Game Pass proved invaluable, and my peaceful sleep was threatened by the onslaught of spooks.
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
IGN
Atomic Heart Release Date Revealed
An explosive new trailer for Atomic Heart has revealed that the first-person action RPG will be released on February 21, 2023. The new trailer for Atomic Heart showcases its blood-pumping, fast-paced gameplay, and reveals a release date for the Soviet-era shooter. Developer Mundfish and publisher Focus Entertainment have now confirmed that players will be able to explore the game's mysterious world on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass in February.
hypebeast.com
Watch the Gameplay Trailer for 'Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition'
Ahead of the official release of Need for Speed Unbound, Electronic Arts and Criterion Games have tapped Palace Skateboards for “Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition.” The deluxe offering sees the uniquely British imprint put together a series of exclusives for the latest installment in the storied racing video game franchise.
PlayStation VR games releasing in November 2022 and beyond
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more added every so often. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month and beyond.
PSVR 2 releases in February, costs more than a PS5
Sony's next-gen VR headset finally has a price and release date
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
11 new PS VR2 games announced including Hello Neighbor, Jurassic World, and more
Sony is finally taking all the wraps off the PlayStation VR2 including some of the games you'll be able to play when it launches on February 22, 2023.
Comments / 0