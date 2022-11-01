Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight
According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
worldboxingnews.net
Ranking YouTuber Jake Paul will come at a heavy cost to the WBC
Jake Paul is on the verge of becoming the first ‘boxer’ to gain a world ranking without ever fighting a professional boxer. Paul, a YouTuber, is set to enter the World Boxing Council ratings on November 8 at the 60th annual WBC Convention. World Boxing News understands the...
Ben Askren shares his thoughts on a potential Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match: “I don’t know why anyone would think that Nate has much of a chance”
Ben Askren shared his brutally honest assessment of a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight. After Paul defeated Anderson Silva by decision to improve to 6-0, he called out Nate Diaz. It’s a fight he has talked about for quite some time and the interest only increased after the win. As well, the two have taken shots at one another for quite some time and at the event, their teams got into a backstage scuffle.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury vs True Geordie: The exact moment it all went wrong
Tyson Fury let his shield of armor down this week when a podcaster asked questions “The Gypsy King” didn’t want to answer. Fury would have been well aware of the backlash from UK fans over his fight with Derek Chisora. The last thing he wanted was to be reminded bare-faced by someone as direct as True Geordie Brian Davis.
John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight”
John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jake Paul taking on Nate Diaz in his next boxing match. Last weekend, Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his pro boxing career. He did so after dropping ‘The Spider’ in the last round, ultimately proving many critics wrong who thought he’d be overmatched.
Logan Paul tries to KO WWE in same way he crushed YouTube
Logan Paul is the biggest name on the growing list of social media influencers leveraging their fame into professional wrestling careers
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Kenshiro Teraji makes P4P move; Serrano vs Cruz
World Boxing News offers the latest on Kenshiro Teraji’s latest title defense and a world title order for Amanda Serrano. This Tuesday, November 1, at the Saitama Super Arena, Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji achieved a significant victory by stopping Hiroto Kyoguchi in seven rounds. With the victory, Kenshiro increased...
worldboxingnews.net
Calls for Deontay Wilder vs Ruiz, Benavidez vs Plant, MGM May 6
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. with David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant as co-feature has emerged as the dream event for May 6 in Las Vegas. As WBN reported last week, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023.
Paulo Costa reveals his “miserable” contract with the UFC is up in a few short months: “A new boxer is coming to town”
Paulo Costa is nearing free agency. Prior to Costa’s UFC 278 fight against Luke Rockhold, he had said that he was fighting out his contract. However, he later corrected that as he shared that he still had one more fight left on his deal. Even though he was still under contract, Costa made it known he was not happy with his deal and planned on testing free agency.
Anthony Smith believes Jake Paul did the Nate Diaz – Anderson Silva thing backwards: “You also have to be able to convince people that there’s an opportunity for Jake Paul to lose”
Anthony Smith believes Jake Paul did the Nate Diaz – Anderson Silva thing backwards. Smith has had no shortage of words for Jake Paul preceding and following his recent boxing match and win over Anderson Silva. It was Paul vs Silva last Saturday, October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul took his unblemished record to 6-0, 4 of those wins via knockout.
worldboxingnews.net
Andre Dirrell, Julian Williams opponents named for Nov 5
A jam-packed three-bout lineup of exciting undercard attractions featuring a longtime contender, a former unified world champion and a pair of unbeatens will stream live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis preceding SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul blames Halloween, baseball, and NFL for PPV disaster
Jake Paul says his latest Pay Per View disaster is down to many reasons after his victory over Anderson Silva on Saturday night. Paul aired many scenarios that contributed to a second PPV bomb in succession but not because he didn’t face a professional boxer for the sixth time.
Comments / 0