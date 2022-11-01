Read full article on original website
Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One of Bay City’s most well-known entrepreneurs, Art Dore, passed away on Nov. 2. He was 86. His daughter Beth Dore announced his death on social media. “This day was not going to be like any other day for me - he prepared me...
Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
Growing season rain for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Thumb was pretty sparse: the quick numbers
It was a dry growing season for the Flint, Tri-Cities and Thumb regions. Here are the rainfall totals, showing the south was the driest. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The farther south you were located in Mid-Michigan, the drier your growing season. The light green areas had only between 10 inches and 15 inches of rain between May 1 and November 1. The darker green areas from Gratiot County to Midland County, Arenac County and northward had a little more rain than Saginaw, Bay City, Flint and the Thumb. Those northwestern areas had between 15 inches and 20 inches of rain from May 1 to November 1.
Grayling Trunk or Treat
GRAYLING – Crowds gather for the “Trunk or Treat” event on October 29 at the Family Fare in Grayling. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Lyon Township hosts Halloween party
ROSCOMMON – Oct. 29, Halloween party with games and candy at Lyon Township. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty is custom commercial printing,...
North Central Michigan Community Foundation supports Ogemaw Hills free clinic
WEST BRANCH – Ogemaw Hills Free Clinic recently accepted a $30,000 grant from the North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) to support its health programming and services. The grant comes from the Jim and Loretta Howard Fund at NCMCF. Ogemaw Hills Free Clinic provides access to healthcare needs for...
Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 31 – November 6, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Nov. 2nd
After limiting visits to their shelters for the past 2 years ,because of the pandemic, the non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is welcoming the community to check out its shelters in Saginaw and Bay City. TV5 Evening News Update: Tuesday, Nov. 1. Updated: 14 hours ago. TV5 Evening News Update:...
Wyatt's Law goes into effect
Bay County high schoolers get to work for Rotary Club's Vocational Days. Juniors and seniors job shadowed various industries Tuesday. Stabbing victim speaks out against domestic abuse. Mid-Michigan Alliance Hockey. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Learn more about the Mid-Michigan Alliance Hockey.
Police looking for person who left emaciated beagle-hound mix in muddy Bay County ditch
MERRITT TWP, MI — Police are looking for a person who may have tossed a senior beagle into a rural Bay County ditch. About 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of German and Nolet roads in Merritt Township for an animal cruelty complaint, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A 36-year-old man who lives near the intersection called 911 after hearing a loud splash, followed by the sounds of a dog barking and a vehicle driving away, Cunningham said.
‘Just don’t let me die,’ stabbing victim said after attack
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan woman managed to survive a violent attack, and now she is speaking out about her brush with death. TV5 is not identifying the man she says attacked her until he is arraigned in court. “He had got his arm through my window and that...
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
Man dies in workplace incident at Tawas hospital, police say
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a workplace incident at a Tawas hospital. The Tawas City Police Department responded to a call reporting there was a person stuck inside a maintenance garage at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. Police Chief...
