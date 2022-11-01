ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Why Apple's Stock Is Beating Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon

Apple generated over $110 billion in free cash flow during its fiscal 2022, up 20% year-over-year. 7investing Lead Advisor Anirban Mahanti reviews the company's Q4 2022 earnings and discusses the road ahead.
Albany Herald

Stocks in Hong Kong log best week in more than a decade

Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict "zero-Covid" policy any time soon?. Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push interest rates even...
Albany Herald

Elon Musk said Twitter has seen a 'massive drop in revenue' as more brands pause ads

Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter has seen a "massive drop in revenue," as a growing number of advertisers pause spending on the platform in the wake of his $44 billion acquisition. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has...
Albany Herald

Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises

The white-hot US labor market is showing signs of cooling, with the Labor Department reporting Friday a slower pace of hiring and higher unemployment. While the closely watched October jobs report was strong by historical standards, it suggests a series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve meant to cool the economy has, as yet, had only a limited impact on employers' desire to hire more workers.
Albany Herald

Elon Musk's Twitter lays off employees across the company

Twitter on Friday laid off employees in departments across the company, in a severe round of cost cutting that could potentially upend how one of the world's most influential platforms operates one week after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. Numerous Twitter employees began posting on the platform Thursday...

