Oct. 3 • Wesley B. Turner was arrested by Lone Star police for disorderly conduct. Oct. 4 • Heather Schaffer, of Winnsboro, was arrested by Daingerfield police for forgery-to defraud or harm the elderly. • Payne Allen Chaison, of Daingerfield, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault/ family violence and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B (greater than or equal to four grams but less than 200 grams). Oct. 5 • Shannon Lee Townsend, of Texarkana, was arrested by Morris County deputies on revocation of surety for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one (greater than or equal to one gram but...

MORRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO