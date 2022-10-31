Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!
You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs
The Cathedral volleyball team defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 1 Thursday night in Sauk Rapids to advance to the Section 6AA Final. Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-19. Sauk Centre is the #1 seed in the Section and is ranked #5 in the State. Kayla Sexton had...
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
Sartell Seeking Input on Future Parks and Trails System
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are seeking input on the future of the city's parks and trails. Residents and other park users around central Minnesota are encouraged to give their feedback through a short survey. The survey will help the parks department better prioritize park and trail amenities and...
This “Little Hogwarts” House Sold in Minneapolis for $1.6 Million
UPDATE: This house did finally sell last month. October 28th - like just in time for Halloween. This was the original story. They were asking quite a bit more for this home. I'm not sure what the new owners are going to do with it, but I still think a BnB would be a great idea.
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Ending Thursday
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who have been detouring around the Highway 23 North Gap project this summer...the road is reopening to traffic by the end of the day Thursday. The detour between Paynesville and Richmond will be removed and traffic will be returned to Highway 23...
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker
Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Nate Smith Are Headed To Minnesota This Summer!
Buckle up as Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, & Nate Smith are coming to Minnesota in the summer of 2023! The trio of Country stars and up-and-comers will be playing at the Xcel Energy Center on July 27th!. The tour, called the Home Team Tour, will play 40 shows across the...
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?
Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween
It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
Diversity Mural in a Small Minnesota Town Causes Uproar
If you own a business, and you have owned the business for several years, you should be able to paint a mural on the side of your building, right? That is, as long as there aren't any obvious things painted that shouldn't be seen by the general public. I'm referring to things like nudity or profanity. Obviously this wouldn't be ok.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Grass Fire in Sartell on Wednesday Afternoon
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes. Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people...
Two Killed in Wrong Way Head On Collision in Fridley
FRIDLEY (WJON News) -- Both drivers were killed in a wrong-way head-on collision in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday in Fridley. Troopers say a 46-year-old Brooklyn Center man took the ramp from University to Eastbound 694 and began going...
Special Pre-Sale Code for Parker McCollum Tickets at the Armory
Parker McCollum is coming back to Minnesota in early 2023. He is bringing his Spring 2023 tour to the Armory in Minneapolis on February 9th. Parker McCollum spent most of the summer and early fall on the road with Thomas Rhett and now is ready to get out again, but this time as the headliner.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0