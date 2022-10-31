ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Highway 23 North Gap Detour Ending Thursday

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Good news for drivers who have been detouring around the Highway 23 North Gap project this summer...the road is reopening to traffic by the end of the day Thursday. The detour between Paynesville and Richmond will be removed and traffic will be returned to Highway 23...
RICHMOND, MN
Wallets, Car Stolen in Waite Park & St. Cloud; Camper Taken in Becker

Waite Park Police is reporting some vehicle break-ins. One is on the 200 block of 13th Avenue North where a hand gun was taken from a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was in a small blue travel bag. On 7th Street South Waite Park Police has a report of a vehicle gone through, a Macy's card was taken, a gym bag, and a title for the vehicle. Mages says another vehicle was left unlocked and their wallet was removed. In yet another vehicle Mages says a wallet was taken that included that person's drivers license and debit card.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska

BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
ANNANDALE, MN
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?

Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
MINNESOTA STATE
Adorable Minnesota Trick-Or-Treater Fills A House’s Empty Bowl For Halloween

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."
WACONIA, MN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Grass Fire in Sartell on Wednesday Afternoon

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. Sartell police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a fire along Pinewood Street. Fire crews found flames and smoke in the area near several homes. Because of the strong winds, they evacuated the people...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

