Cokato, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

SCSU Partners With More Local Businesses

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - New grants will expand business training at St. Cloud State University. SCSU’s Center for Continuing Studies has been awarded grants to develop workforce training programs for Dubow and EssilorLuxottica. SCSU will develop the training programs, and then partner with St. Cloud Technical and Community College and Ridgewater Community College to deliver the training.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary

Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
RICE, MN
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota DNR shares outlook for deer hunting opener

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota DNR says things are looking good this deer hunting season. "Deer populations throughout much of the state are faring well," said Barb Keller, a big game program leader with the DNR. "Particularly in southern and central Minnesota, and parts of northwestern Minnesota... we have ample opportunities for hunters to harvest. More than one deer in many of these areas."
MINNESOTA STATE
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record

Photo: Eric Bakke of Princeton, Minn., broke the record for the longest muskie in Minnesota. He snagged a 58 1/4 inch muskie in June on Mille Lacs. Courtesy of Eric Bakke. A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record.
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker Schools Pick Up Grant

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools has picked up a grant, and over $1000 in checks, from Liberty Paper. New Hope, Minnesota, based Liberty Diversified International is helping to level the playing field for kids in education by awarding more than $100,000 to schools within their business area, including a $5,000 donation from Liberty Paper to Becker Public Schools.
BECKER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education

(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

