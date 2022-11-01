Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Balancing Speed with Success in Bringing New Products to Market
Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.
foodlogistics.com
Echo Global Logistics Acquires Fastmore Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. acquired Fastmore Logistics, incorporating Fastmore’s extensive knowledge and core competency in selling domestic non-asset-based transportation services to international freight forwarders. “We’re excited to continue investing in industry growth opportunities, especially since going private with the Jordan Company almost one year ago,” says Doug Waggoner, CEO...
foodlogistics.com
Nearshoring, Autonomous Vehicles, Data Science to Create Seismic Shift in Future of Freight
Revolutions in data science (Internet of Things, analytics and artificial intelligence), material science (electric vehicles) and engineering (autonomous vehicles) are expected to create a seismic shift in the future of freight, according to a recent Deloitte study. Nearshoring efforts are underway across a significant number of industries. For instance, China’s...
foodlogistics.com
PalletTrader Marketplace for Sourcing, Buying, Selling Wooden Pallets
Bettaway Supply Chain Services launched PalletTrader, a new online platform designed and built exclusively for the sourcing, buying and selling of commercial wooden pallets. “Pallets for years have been a somewhat underappreciated, if not disrespected, segment of the supply chain, considered an operating cost and not a valued asset,” says John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway Supply Chain Services. “Yet nothing could be more important to the shipping of goods.”
