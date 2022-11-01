Global supply chain issues continue to grow more challenging due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe and other macroeconomic issues the world over. Ingredient shortages, rising costs and changing consumer preferences shape the environment for new product development initiatives for food and beverage brands. Shoppers seek new culinary experiences, and after more than two years in survival mode, brands are eager to please. The pressure and desire to innovate has never been higher.

