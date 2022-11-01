Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Ordinance to end oil drilling in LA moves forward in second committee
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A second council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. What You Need To Know. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted...
spectrumnews1.com
LA’s Civil Rights Department launches Discrimination Enforcement division
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected...
spectrumnews1.com
Community debates displaying thin blue line flag at Hart School Board Meeting
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Several members of the community addressed the William S. Hart Union High School Board about displaying the Thin Blue Line flag at Saugus High football games, but no action was taken and the debate continues Thursday about whether it is appropriate. Representatives from the...
spectrumnews1.com
Villanueva accuses county of failing to defend sheriff’s dept. in lawsuits
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after his department was vilified by members of the county Board of Supervisors as they approved nearly $50 million to settle five lawsuits alleging excessive force or wrongful conduct by deputies, Sheriff Alex Villanueva shot back Wednesday, accusing the county of failing to adequately defend the agency in court.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County to pay $47M over alleged misconduct by deputies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will pay $47.6 million to settle lawsuits alleging misconduct by sheriff's deputies, including $8 million to the family of a man whose killing prompted large protests two years ago. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve payouts to resolve five cases,...
spectrumnews1.com
Prospective renters could save money with new reusable tenant screening report
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Michael Lucarelli moved to Los Angeles several years ago, finding an apartment was one of the hardest and most expensive things he had to do. Not only did Lucarelli need to find an apartment, but he also had to shell out money to qualify for an apartment. Apartment owners wanted to conduct a credit screening report as part of the application process.
spectrumnews1.com
Democrats vs. Democrats: The new normal?
Election season brought forth several scandals, including the Los Angeles City Hall audio leak and the attack of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. But in California, another battle is brewing, thanks to the top-two primary system. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani dive into the vicious...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
spectrumnews1.com
Metro proposes new fare-capping system
LOS ANGELES — Metro is considering a new system for how it charges riders. Called fare capping, the new process would replace Metro passes and internal transfers with fares that allow travelers to pay as they go using a TAP card. Instead of buying a day-, week- or month-long...
spectrumnews1.com
OC’s COVID-19 statistics hold steady
SANTA ANA (CNS) — As Orange County’s children’s hospitals fill up with influenza and RSV patients, leading to an emergency declaration this week, the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained relatively stable, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county reported that...
spectrumnews1.com
Inglewood restaurant owner weighs in on inflation
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Of the small businesses polled by the Alignable firm, 37% reported being delinquent on their October rent. Restaurants are among the most impacted with 46% reporting they couldn’t pay October’s rent in full. Part of the problem restaurant owners say is higher priced ingredients, an erosion of purchasing power for customers and thin margins.
spectrumnews1.com
A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street
We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
spectrumnews1.com
Defense wants man’s conviction reduced in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A defense attorney for the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store said Thursday he plans to ask a judge to reduce his client’s conviction from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. What...
