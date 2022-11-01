Victor Wembanyama is the most tantalizing NBA prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James, and already has a convincing case that he’s one of the best prospects in league history. The 7’5 French phenom has one of the most outrageous skill sets you will ever see: he can dominate at the rim both offensive and defensively with an 8-foot wingspan, he’s shown impressive quickness and agility on the perimeter for someone his size, he’s a solid passer, and he’s at minimum an excellent three-point shooter for a center, perhaps even better than that.

3 HOURS AGO