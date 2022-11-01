Read full article on original website
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
'I think the NBA dropped the ball' on Kyrie Irving, says Charles Barkley
NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he thinks the league "dropped the ball" on Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets star tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Reggie Miller Calls Out NBA Players For Silence on Kyrie Irving Situation
Reggie Miller calls out the bystanders.
Lakers News: L.A.’s Bumpy Start Is Exonerating At Least One Ex-Laker
But it's certainly an indictment of a current Laker.
SB Nation
Mike Brown called out refs for not calling Tyler Herro for traveling on game-winner
The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings have each gotten off to slow, disappointing starts this season, making their Wednesday night showdown in South Florida feel a little bit more meaningful than it actually was in the scope of the NBA’s 82-game regular season. With Jimmy Butler missing his first game with injury for the Heat and the Kings being without De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento and Miami played a thrilling back-and-forth game that ended on a game-winner from Tyler Herro and a controversial no-call from the refs.
SB Nation
Victor Wembayama’s new one-legged, running three will wreck the NBA
Victor Wembanyama is the most tantalizing NBA prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James, and already has a convincing case that he’s one of the best prospects in league history. The 7’5 French phenom has one of the most outrageous skill sets you will ever see: he can dominate at the rim both offensive and defensively with an 8-foot wingspan, he’s shown impressive quickness and agility on the perimeter for someone his size, he’s a solid passer, and he’s at minimum an excellent three-point shooter for a center, perhaps even better than that.
Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net
NBC Sports
Wizards' paint defense a source of early-season optimism
Those who watched the Wizards closely last year know not to get carried away with early-season stats. The now-infamous 10-3 start did not seem like a mirage at the time, largely because their defense suggested it was sustainable. Because of that experience, skepticism is only natural. True evaluations can only...
SB Nation
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets use their cash to buy forgiveness
Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a nationwide controversy since the Nets star promoted a movie and book, Hebrews to Negroes, stuffed with antisemitic tropes. He compounded the issue by doubling down in a back-and-forth with a reporter. Today it was announced that Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each...
SB Nation
Kyrie Irving will do everything but apologize for promoting antisemitism
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement in regards to Kyrie Irving. Irving, of course, has made headlines in the past week after posting a link on his Twitter to a video promulgating antisemitic propaganda (full details outlined here). “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a...
Latest On Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs Contract Talks
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a surprising 5-3 start out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. While their goal coming into the season was likely to lose as many games as possible, as even head coach Gregg Popovich joked about not betting on his team to win the NBA Finals, they have performed at a high level to start.
Comments / 0