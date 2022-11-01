ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mike Brown called out refs for not calling Tyler Herro for traveling on game-winner

The Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings have each gotten off to slow, disappointing starts this season, making their Wednesday night showdown in South Florida feel a little bit more meaningful than it actually was in the scope of the NBA’s 82-game regular season. With Jimmy Butler missing his first game with injury for the Heat and the Kings being without De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento and Miami played a thrilling back-and-forth game that ended on a game-winner from Tyler Herro and a controversial no-call from the refs.
Victor Wembayama’s new one-legged, running three will wreck the NBA

Victor Wembanyama is the most tantalizing NBA prospect to enter the draft since LeBron James, and already has a convincing case that he’s one of the best prospects in league history. The 7’5 French phenom has one of the most outrageous skill sets you will ever see: he can dominate at the rim both offensive and defensively with an 8-foot wingspan, he’s shown impressive quickness and agility on the perimeter for someone his size, he’s a solid passer, and he’s at minimum an excellent three-point shooter for a center, perhaps even better than that.
Wizards' paint defense a source of early-season optimism

Those who watched the Wizards closely last year know not to get carried away with early-season stats. The now-infamous 10-3 start did not seem like a mirage at the time, largely because their defense suggested it was sustainable. Because of that experience, skepticism is only natural. True evaluations can only...
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets use their cash to buy forgiveness

Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in a nationwide controversy since the Nets star promoted a movie and book, Hebrews to Negroes, stuffed with antisemitic tropes. He compounded the issue by doubling down in a back-and-forth with a reporter. Today it was announced that Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each...
Kyrie Irving will do everything but apologize for promoting antisemitism

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement in regards to Kyrie Irving. Irving, of course, has made headlines in the past week after posting a link on his Twitter to a video promulgating antisemitic propaganda (full details outlined here). “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a...

