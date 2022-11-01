Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened after two people, who knew each other, got into an argument and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the fight between the two men.

Witnesses said they saw the alleged shooter get in a car and leave the scene. Deputies say while investigating, they learned who the shooter is and are now actively looking for him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

