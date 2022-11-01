ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4z7K_0iuITKl200

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened after two people, who knew each other, got into an argument and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the leg.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the fight between the two men.

Witnesses said they saw the alleged shooter get in a car and leave the scene. Deputies say while investigating, they learned who the shooter is and are now actively looking for him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Faces Felony Charge After Visiting Storage Unit

Kyle Dewayne Fugate was arraigned in Washington County court on Thursday, November 3 for a felony charge of Second Degree Burglary after being caught on tape cutting off locks on two units at the D&B Mini Storage located on southeast Taylor Drive in Bartlesville. An employee of the storage unit...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Creek County deputies arrest 71-year-old alleged home intruder

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, Creek County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion in Kiefer. The intruder allegedly broke through the front door, grabbed the homeowner, and asked for a ride. Deputies say the homeowner was able to free herself when she told...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Man Uninjured After Overnight Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is uninjured after an overnight rollover crash in Tulsa. Tulsa Police say the crash happened near South 129th East Avenue and East 11th Street. The driver of the vehicle told police that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, causing him to hit a curb and a power pole.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police

A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police identify victim in downtown Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who was found shot to death in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police identified the victim as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found dead near Interstate 244 and North Boston Avenue. Police said he was shot in the head. Police said Jaheim...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Mother Upset Former Deputy Only Charged With Misdemeanor For Daughter's Death

A former Cherokee County Deputy has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor negligent homicide for a crash that killed two people in July of 2020. Grace Blaylock was one of those victims. Her mother said Grace's life is worth more than the punishment that comes with a misdemeanor, which is up to a year in jail. The case has been bounced between the state and tribal court and back again.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy