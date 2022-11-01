Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Entergy scheduled planned outage Saturday in Delight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas will perform equipment maintenance during a scheduled power outage which will affect approximately 300 customers in Delight Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Affected customers who have registered for outage alerts will receive notice through their preferred method via telephone call, text...
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Plans Final Show of the Year
The final program of the year at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet is set for 6pm Tuesday November 8th. The program will feature the Gas & Grill Band with special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia. The public is invited to attend.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
arkadelphian.com
Saturday soaker enough to lift burn ban
A welcome rain Saturday in Southwest Arkansas was desperately needed to curb the risk of wildfire, and it was enough that County Judge Troy Tucker decided to lift the burn ban for Clark County. Tucker made the call at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, following several weeks of dry...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Chamber, First National Bank of Tom Bean Plan Christmas Window Decorating Contest
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the First National Bank of Tom Bean have planned a Christmas Window Decorating Contest. There will be prizes for the top three entries. The windows will need to be decorating prior to Christmas Open House which is set for November 17th. To participate, call the Chamber at 777-3640 or email hopemelonfest@yahoo.com. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”.
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound...
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
texarkanafyi.com
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
hopeprescott.com
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday
HOPE/PRESCOTT – Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Remember to run all clocks back one hour prior to going to bed Saturday night.
KSLA
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
